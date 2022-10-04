ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them

Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?

Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Nick Summers - Explorer

Abandoned Haunted House

Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Iowa reporter comes out as transgender during television broadcast

A television reporter in Iowa came out as transgender during a broadcast Tuesday. Nora J.S. Reichardt, 24, began working for the state's Local 5 News in 2021 and has been transitioning since September of that same year. The legal name change was made official on Tuesday, but according to Reichardt, family and friends have been using the new name for "a decent span of time."
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
24/7 Wall St.

The 13 States That Grow the Most Pumpkins

With Labor Day behind us and the kids back in school, Halloween is coming up fast. People have begun decorating their homes with ghosts, goblins, tombstones, spider webs, witches, skeletons, and assorted ghouls. (See the most popular Halloween costumer in your state.) Of course, no Halloween season is complete without pumpkins. We carve them up […]
Time Out Global

The best pumpkin patches in the US to explore for fall

Gone are the days when the best pumpkin patches is the US offered merely Jack-o-Lanterns. These farms are filled with fun. Pumpkin patches have come a long way from the early days of simply picking out a likely Jack o’Lantern candidate from a field of beautiful golden orange pumpkins. Now there are a wealth of other things that are expected to be included: corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos, miniature trains, and even corn pools – which are kind of like ballpits, but with dried corn kernels. There’s goat yoga and there are zip lines; there are ‘farm ninja’ obstacle courses and there are pig races. But bigger isn’t always better, and so while the impulse is there to select the best pumpkin patches in the US for their non-pumpkin offerings, we’ve tried to make this list balance the idea of screaming-good fun with a wholesome appreciation of the harvest.
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

