Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Haunting Facebook post shared moments before 2 brothers found dead revealed after horror find at parents’ New York home
A HAUNTING Facebook post shared moments before two brothers were found dead in a murder-suicide has been revealed. The bodies of Colin and Kyle Teeter were found at their family home in Hastings, New York by their parents after hearing several gunshots on September 3. Colin Teeter, 27, shot his...
Local Fox anchor fired after explicit tirade against female co-anchor
A Fox anchor in Missouri was fired after going into an off-air tirade against his co-anchor.
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Abandoned Haunted House
Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
TikTok Of Floating Max Stranger Things Halloween Decoration Goes Viral, But One Neighbor Wasn’t Happy
A Halloween decoration of Max from Stranger Things went viral on TikTok, but the neighbor isn't thrilled about it.
Jeffrey Dahmer Met Most of His Victims at 219 Club; See the Bar Today
See what became of Club 219, the nightclub where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer met some of his victims.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Iowa reporter comes out as transgender during television broadcast
A television reporter in Iowa came out as transgender during a broadcast Tuesday. Nora J.S. Reichardt, 24, began working for the state's Local 5 News in 2021 and has been transitioning since September of that same year. The legal name change was made official on Tuesday, but according to Reichardt, family and friends have been using the new name for "a decent span of time."
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
The 13 States That Grow the Most Pumpkins
With Labor Day behind us and the kids back in school, Halloween is coming up fast. People have begun decorating their homes with ghosts, goblins, tombstones, spider webs, witches, skeletons, and assorted ghouls. (See the most popular Halloween costumer in your state.) Of course, no Halloween season is complete without pumpkins. We carve them up […]
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Time Out Global
The best pumpkin patches in the US to explore for fall
Gone are the days when the best pumpkin patches is the US offered merely Jack-o-Lanterns. These farms are filled with fun. Pumpkin patches have come a long way from the early days of simply picking out a likely Jack o’Lantern candidate from a field of beautiful golden orange pumpkins. Now there are a wealth of other things that are expected to be included: corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos, miniature trains, and even corn pools – which are kind of like ballpits, but with dried corn kernels. There’s goat yoga and there are zip lines; there are ‘farm ninja’ obstacle courses and there are pig races. But bigger isn’t always better, and so while the impulse is there to select the best pumpkin patches in the US for their non-pumpkin offerings, we’ve tried to make this list balance the idea of screaming-good fun with a wholesome appreciation of the harvest.
YOGA・
Like sands through the hourglass, time's nearly up for soap operas | THE MOM STOP
It was rare that my mother was at home during the weekdays when I was growing up, since she worked full time. But when we were all home during the week, around lunchtime she’d turn on the television and watch “All My Children.” It was “her” soap. I don’t remember much about the...
