Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Elon Musk Is Enraged
Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk returns to Twitter purchase deal, what's next?. 1.06 trillion SHIB moved to Coinbase as SHIB goes up 5%, are whales selling?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB burn rate spikes 1,017% ahead of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter shares soar 13% on reports Elon Musk now wants to proceed with $44 billion bid, just days before trial
The Tesla CEO looks set to pay the full $44 billion to acquire Twitter, sending shares hurtling back toward his $54.20 offer price. Twitter’s shares surged following a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is prepared to move forward with a $44 billion bid to buy the social media company, just three months after pulling the plug on the acquisition.
Judge Grants Elon Musk's Request For Stay In Twitter Trial: Tesla CEO Has Until This Date To Close On $44B Deal
UPDATE: The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial. Kathaleen McCormick ruled Thursday over Twitter's objections that the social media platform's lawsuit against Musk...
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought the dip in Tesla after sell-off sparked by disappointing delivery figures
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snapped up Tesla shares this week for the first time since mid-June. Wood's fund bought over 132,000 Tesla shares after the electric carmaker fell 9% Monday. Wood has earned a reputation for dip-buying in 2022 - but her flagship fund is down 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's...
u.today
Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Deal On: Elon Musk Agrees To Buy Twitter At Original Price, Twitter Says That’s Its Intention Too – Update
UPDATED with confirmation of Musk offer, Twitter response: It’s official. Elon Musk has backed down, offering to buy Twitter at the price he agreed upon back in April pending financing and a judge agreeing to stay the trial scheduled to start later this month in Delaware Chancery Court. Twitter,...
The Verge
How Twitter employees are reacting to today’s Elon Musk news
Today let’s talk about the backdrop against which he made this decision, whether it’s somehow an incredibly elaborate effort to get out of the deal, and what Twitter’s beleaguered employees are saying about it internally. Did the news come as a surprise? Sure, I suppose. The billionaire...
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price
Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.
Stock Futures Lower, Elon Musk-Twitter, OPEC+, Tesla and Aaron Judge -- Five Things You Must Know
Here are five things you must know before the market opens on Oct. 5. U.S. stock futures on Wednesday, snapping a strong two-day start to the fourth quarter. At last check futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 280. Those on the S&P 500 gave back 35 points while those on the Nasdaq fell 101. On Tuesday U.S. stocks leaped for a second day, with the Dow industrials up 825 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500 tacking on 3.06% and Nasdaq surging 3.34%. The major indexes had fallen in August and September amid sharp inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to crush it with interest-rate increases. A number of economic reports are due out on Wednesday, including the ADP payrolls report at 8:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern, the international trade balance at 8:30, and the ISM services index at 10. And analysts and investors will be looking closely at Friday’s U.S. jobs report to assess how much impact the Fed’s rate hikes are already having on the economy. The current forecast from The Wall Street Journal is a rise of 275,000 jobs.
EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?
Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist this week when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will “continue to press on toward our trial” because neither side has formally moved to stop it. IS THE TRIAL STILL ON?
Comments / 0