Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Homicide | S 40th St & Highway 2

On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department arrested 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer and 16- year-old Isaac Honigschmidt in connection with the death of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer that occurred in an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2. Gilmer was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Honigschmidt was arrested for Aid/Abet Murder in the 1st Degree.

At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. Arriving officers found Jesse Gilmer deceased in the residence with injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument.

Sallie Gilmer, Jesse’s daughter, was at the apartment when officers arrived. She reported she came home from school and found her father stabbed.

She was driven to the Lincoln Police Department Headquarters, interviewed by investigators along with other family members. Her 16-year-old boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was later located and also driven to Lincoln Police Department Headquarters for an interview.

With information obtained during the interviews, digital evidence and evidence collected at the apartment, both Sallie Gilmer and Isaac Honigschmidt were arrested and placed at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

We would like to extend our condolences to Jesse’s family and friends and ask members of the public to respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

This investigation is ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.