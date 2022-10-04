Read full article on original website
KTUL
14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
KTUL
Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car, TPD Investigating
Tulsa police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car in northwest Tulsa Thursday evening. According to police, the child ran out into traffic and was hit. The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative...
KTUL
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
66-year-old man drowns at Skiatook Lake
Authorities say a 66-year-old man has died at Skiatook Lake.
KTUL
Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
koamnewsnow.com
Murder warrant issued for shooting at Oklahoma high school game
TULSA, Okla. – Authorities identify a murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old at a McLain high school football game. The shooting happened as the McLain and Miami High School football teams were shaking hands on September 30 in Tulsa. According to the Tulsa Police Department, “On...
news9.com
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested after allegedly beating 14-year-old, booked for drug trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a man after responding to calls alleging the man was beating her Thursday. Around 7 p.m., 911 received multiple calls reporting a man was beating a teenage girl near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan. When officers arrived,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Burglary suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05; 8:55 p.m.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting following a police chase and crash on I-44 eastbound near Claremore. OSBI confirmed to FOX23 that one person has died after Claremore Police and Rogers County Sheriff’s...
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
