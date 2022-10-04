ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man dead after he was hit by SUV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit by an SUV in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Officers were at the scene just east of the intersection of Pine and Mingo. They believe the man was in his 30s or 40s. Police say he was either walking in the road or crossing the street when he was hit.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Felony suspect arrested after injuring two Stillwater police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department received a call about a physical domestic investigation on Oct. 4, just past 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the home near 5900 West 7th Avenue, they found an injured woman who was identified as the suspect's mother. Suspect Michael McGee ran...
STILLWATER, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Murder warrant issued for shooting at Oklahoma high school game

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities identify a murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old at a McLain high school football game. The shooting happened as the McLain and Miami High School football teams were shaking hands on September 30 in Tulsa. According to the Tulsa Police Department, “On...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
TULSA, OK

