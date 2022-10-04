Read full article on original website
Dartmouth Student Government brings free and unlimited mental health counseling access to campus
Uwill, a teletherapy provider, will provide flexible access to online mental health counseling for students, following a push of student advocacy. Beginning Nov. 1, all Dartmouth students will be eligible for free, unlimited access to Uwill, a student teletherapy provider that offers licensed mental health counseling online, according to an announcement from the College.
Verbum Ultimum: Fall Back — to Winter Term
The frat ban must be extended to better reflect the spirit of the policy — to promote community and mitigate risks for first-year students. Dartmouth’s “Greek Life Social Responsibility and First Year Student Policy” — more commonly known as the “frat ban” — is regularly in effect for the majority of the fall term. The policy, which was implemented in 2013 at the request of student leaders in Greek life, is meant to promote safety and community and decrease risks among first-year students as they transition into the College’s social scene. The frat ban forbids first-year students from attending events at Greek houses where alcohol is served until “noon on the Monday after Homecoming weekend, or the seventh Monday of the term, whichever is later,” according to the Greek Life website. It also hands out lofty punishments to students and Greek organizations where infractions occur — including preventing individuals from joining a Greek organization until after their sophomore year. According to an email sent to students on Friday, Sep. 16, this year’s frat ban will end on Monday, Oct. 31.
The Facts of (Greek) Life
One writer reflects on the limitations imposed by labels at Dartmouth. Given the size of our community and the College’s centuries of history, Dartmouth culture is rife with expectations for “traditional” rites of passage. There are different rules for every term: Sophomore summer is notoriously a two-course term for many, while winter term is for hunkering down because the opportunity cost of staying inside during daylight hours isn’t too high.
Along for the Ride: For One Weekend, Families Attend Dartmouth Too
Family Weekend presents an opportunity to reconnect and reflect. This weekend, as the leaves started to shift into brilliant reds and oranges, thousands of parents and loved ones descended on Hanover to reunite with family members from the Classes of 2023 and 2026. We connected with a few of the visiting parents to gauge the important — and sometimes invisible — role parents play in our college community.
