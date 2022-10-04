Read full article on original website
Lukens to deliver 2022 Maine Heritage Lecture
The University of Maine’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will present the 2022 Maine Heritage Lecture on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. The event takes place at the Bodwell Lounge at the Collins Center for the Arts (CCA), with a reception to follow at 4 p.m. at the CCA’s Hudson Museum.
New England’s droughts in 2016, 2020 and 2022 offer a preview of farming amid a changing climate. This has caused farmers who rely on rainfall to seek more reliable water sources. Rachel Schattman, assistant professor of sustainable agriculture at the University of Maine, is leading the study of a...
Walsh named UMaine Machias dean and campus director
Megan Walsh, a professor of English and administrative leader at St. Bonaventure University, has been named dean and campus director of the University of Maine at Machias, effective Dec. 19, and will join the University of Maine President’s Cabinet. “The University of Maine welcomes Dr. Walsh as the dean...
UMaine hosting Homecoming Oct. 14–16
The University of Maine’s largest and most activity-filled event of the year begins on Friday, Oct. 14 when the UMaine Alumni Association kicks off Homecoming 2022. The three-day gathering features a wide variety of formal and informal social, recreational and educational activities. They include class reunions, tailgating, campus tours, concerts, lectures, presentations and women’s soccer, football, and women’s ice hockey games. Sponsors for the Alumni Association’s Homecoming events include University of Maine Cooperative Extension, University Credit Union and the University of Maine Foundation.
MBS alumni and students connect at Accounting Firm Night
More than 20 representatives from eight accounting firms across the state joined the Maine Business School’s 2022 Accounting Firm Night in September. Seven of those representatives are graduates of the Maine Business School: Spencer Hathaway, ’13; Connor Smart, ’16; and Ian Lichtenberg, ’18 from Baker Newman Noyes; Ryan King, ’14 and Katherine Orne, ’20 from BerryDunn; Ryan Dawson, ’10 from Dawson and Souter, LLC; and Gage Palmer, ’21 from One River CPAs.
Standing in solidarity with our Iranian students, faculty, staff and neighbors near and far
Dear University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias communities,. This university is a global community. Our students, faculty, and staff represent more than 80 countries around the world. This diversity brings the great richness that defines our campuses as kind, caring, and compassionate communities. Like many of you,...
