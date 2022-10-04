The University of Maine’s largest and most activity-filled event of the year begins on Friday, Oct. 14 when the UMaine Alumni Association kicks off Homecoming 2022. The three-day gathering features a wide variety of formal and informal social, recreational and educational activities. They include class reunions, tailgating, campus tours, concerts, lectures, presentations and women’s soccer, football, and women’s ice hockey games. Sponsors for the Alumni Association’s Homecoming events include University of Maine Cooperative Extension, University Credit Union and the University of Maine Foundation.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO