The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
The Scariest TV Shows Filmed In Louisiana
By now you've seen plenty of lists about the movies that have been filmed in Louisiana. This time of year, we see a lot of lists with all of the horror movies that have been filmed in the state. Partially because Louisiana's film industry has been stronger than average states for a long time, but also because a good percentage of the filming projects in Louisiana have been "spooky" in nature.
Are We About To See Additional Burn Bans In Louisiana?
Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.
Iconic Kitchen Item Will Now Be in Target Stores Across Louisiana
I can't begin to tell you how many of these parties I've been to. But really it is fun to get together with the girls and check out lingerie, kitchen gadgets or home goods. But my very first party where you were encouraged to buy something was with my Mom decades ago. She dragged me along to a Tupperware party one of her friends was having.
Not One City From Northwest Louisiana Among State’s Safest
Somehow this slipped past me, but several months ago, the website safewise.com released the findings of their annual research piece on the Safest Cities in America. The study even drilled down to find the safest cities in each state. The findings were somewhat eye opening for Louisiana, and for the entire south, for that matter.
Important Things to Know Before Kids Deer Hunt This Weekend
If you're into bow hunting for whitetail deer, you certainly don't need me to tell you that archery season just began last Saturday, October 1, but for the kids and veterans of Area 2 here in Northwest Louisiana, the big day is this Saturday, October 8, when it's GAME ON for them too!
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
He Said What? See Louisiana Senator’s Viral ‘Crackhead’ Comment Here
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok. Sometimes...
Why Louisiana REAL ID is a REAL Bad IDea
Louisiana's REAL ID deadline is coming up May 3rd, 2023. After that date, you will need to present the Real ID to be able to board an airplane, access federal facilties, or enter a nuclear power plant. (There goes my weekend plans). On the surface, Real ID sounds like it makes sense. According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles,
We Love Mailbox Money! Don’t Miss Out on $9.5M in Unclaimed Funds
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you! This isn't another COVID stimmy, a tax return, or anything you have to pay back to the feds. This is YOUR money that the State of Louisiana has been holding on to for you.
