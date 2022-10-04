ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date change

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With graduation on the rise for seniors across the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD), they will get to cross the stage a week earlier now. District leaders announced on Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, after a vote by the School District Board […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD makes a slight change in graduation dates

The Vicksburg-Warren School District has announced a change in graduation dates. River City Early College – May 17, 2023 – Wednesday. Warren Central High School – May 18, 2023 – Thursday. Vicksburg High School – May 19, 2023 – Friday. Graduation will be a...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg

Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Far East Deep South film screening at the Strand this Saturday

The Strand Theatre in downtown Vicksburg will host a screening of Far East Deep South and one of its filmmakers on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of a Chinese-American family’s search for their roots which leads them to the Mississippi Delta, where they discover surprising family revelations and uncover the racially complex history of Chinese immigrants in the segregated South.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Catfish Row Museum to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America”

The Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg is one of six Mississippi sites selected to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a portable multi-kiosk exhibit. Through a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) division, the Mississippi Humanities Council is bringing “Voices and Votes” to Mississippi communities, including Hattiesburg, Utica, Booneville, Pascagoula, Natchez, and Vicksburg, from March 2022 through January 2023.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
nypressnews.com

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships

The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
JACKSON, MS
Education
WLBT

Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
BYRAM, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Progress mounts on Asylum Hill Project at UMMC

In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week

JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus

JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
JACKSON, MS

