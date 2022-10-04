Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date change
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – With graduation on the rise for seniors across the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD), they will get to cross the stage a week earlier now. District leaders announced on Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, after a vote by the School District Board […]
vicksburgnews.com
VWSD makes a slight change in graduation dates
The Vicksburg-Warren School District has announced a change in graduation dates. River City Early College – May 17, 2023 – Wednesday. Warren Central High School – May 18, 2023 – Thursday. Vicksburg High School – May 19, 2023 – Friday. Graduation will be a...
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
vicksburgnews.com
Alex Lawson named as homecoming queen at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Vicksburg native Alex Lawson has been named as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College homecoming queen. Lawson is a cheerleader for MGCCC and announced over Facebook her recent selection as homecoming queen. Mississippi Gulf Coast CC will have its homecoming on Oc. 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Avast Ye, River Pirates in Vicksburg
Did you know River Pirates were once in Vicksburg?. Long before Vicksburg was incorporated in 1825, the Vicksburg area was once settled by Spanish settlers. The Spanish settlers originally named this land Nogales due to the abundance of walnut trees along the bluffs. By 1776, the Spanish settlers began to call it Walnut Hills.
vicksburgnews.com
Far East Deep South film screening at the Strand this Saturday
The Strand Theatre in downtown Vicksburg will host a screening of Far East Deep South and one of its filmmakers on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of a Chinese-American family’s search for their roots which leads them to the Mississippi Delta, where they discover surprising family revelations and uncover the racially complex history of Chinese immigrants in the segregated South.
vicksburgnews.com
Catfish Row Museum to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America”
The Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg is one of six Mississippi sites selected to host “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” a portable multi-kiosk exhibit. Through a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) division, the Mississippi Humanities Council is bringing “Voices and Votes” to Mississippi communities, including Hattiesburg, Utica, Booneville, Pascagoula, Natchez, and Vicksburg, from March 2022 through January 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson neighbors express concerns about water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Medgar Evers Library was almost filled to capacity as Jackson residents in Ward 3 gathered to discuss their most recent water bills. Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday night to discuss water bills and how he plans to help. Stokes plans to begin helping people appeal their bills […]
Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
nypressnews.com
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
WAPT
100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships
The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
vicksburgnews.com
Progress mounts on Asylum Hill Project at UMMC
In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair kicks off this week
JACKSON, Miss. — The countdown is underway for the start of theMississippi State Fair. The fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gate 1. Fairgoers can continue to expect the best of carnival rides and games, fair food, livestock shows and the Zerbini Family Circus.
Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
WLBT
ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
Comments / 0