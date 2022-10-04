ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Coast News

SANDAG board temporarily removes road-user charge

REGION — The San Diego Association of Governments board of directors approved the removal of a controversial road-user charge during its Sept. 23 meeting. The charge is a per-mile fee allocated to all motorists and has been a lightning rod since SANDAG staff introduced the plan two years ago as part of its Regional Transportation Plan.
kusi.com

Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
kusi.com

John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains' Chance for Wet Weather Could Drift Inland

San Diego County’s mountain communities are facing some potentially wet weather on Friday and that chance for showers could make its way to our inland valleys. Thanks to a bit of moisture to our east in Arizona and New Mexico, the county’s mountain areas have a chance for rain as that moisture moves toward our region.
