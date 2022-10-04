Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Average San Diego County Gas Price drops 3.1 cents overnight, now $6.395
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the...
kusi.com
Gas prices set record for fifth day but relief may come within the week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record today for the fifth consecutive. day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for the popular gas-station...
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
KPBS
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
San Diego County Has New Top Crop as Agricultural Value Reaches $1.75 Billion
For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county’s Crop Report released Wednesday. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the first time from...
California faces highest gas price gap compared to rest of the country
SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in California are the highest the nation. The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon; the highest price gap ever according to Jay Young, an oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating. "Why are...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
Despite city initiatives, San Diego sees major drop in affordable housing unit permits
SAN DIEGO — In the throes of a housing crisis and surging rent prices, the city of San Diego saw a steep decline in the number of permits it issued for housing units dedicated to lower-income individuals and families last year. According to data from the California Department of...
The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Second San Diego County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis
North County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis; County officials confirm two, unrelated cases of active TB among transit riders
Coast News
SANDAG board temporarily removes road-user charge
REGION — The San Diego Association of Governments board of directors approved the removal of a controversial road-user charge during its Sept. 23 meeting. The charge is a per-mile fee allocated to all motorists and has been a lightning rod since SANDAG staff introduced the plan two years ago as part of its Regional Transportation Plan.
kusi.com
Tens of thousands without power Oct. 4 in unplanned outage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spate of power outages left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service across the central San Diego area for several hours today. The first in the rash of blackouts began shortly before 8 a.m., affecting 34 addresses in Lincoln Park, Logan...
kusi.com
John Hemmerling: Candidate for San Diego Sheriff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. Hemmerling joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about his campaign for San Diego Sherriff in 2022. Website:...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Mountains' Chance for Wet Weather Could Drift Inland
San Diego County’s mountain communities are facing some potentially wet weather on Friday and that chance for showers could make its way to our inland valleys. Thanks to a bit of moisture to our east in Arizona and New Mexico, the county’s mountain areas have a chance for rain as that moisture moves toward our region.
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families
If you’re a San Diego resident, it will come as no surprise that the area’s high cost of living is putting a financial strain on many families. Median rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment in San Diego has climbed to $3,420 a month, up 26 percent over the past year. And according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.8 percent of San Diegans live in poverty.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City already is imposing a second consecutive 3 percent rate increase to cover rising costs of imported water.
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
State of Emergency Declared as OC-San Diego Train Service is Halted, Could Re-Open in November
One of the region’s biggest commuter train routes has been shut down by a landslide, with a state of emergency declared by California’s top transportation official. And service is not expected to start again for at least a month. The outage will affect as many as 5,000 residents...
