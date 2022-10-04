ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens

The world's biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers' spare capacity is running low. — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy. “The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Sembcorp Secures $3 Billion Shipbuilding Contract From Brazil's Petrobras

(Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The P-82 Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be delivered to the state-owned company in the first half of 2026,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Oil Drilling#Oil Field#Business Industry#Linus Business#Malaysian#Petronas#Shell Malaysia
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America

Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?

Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications

Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top 20 Carnarvon Bedout Sub-basin Prospects Add Up to 1.5 bboe

Carnarvon Energy has highlighted its near-term drilling opportunities in the Bedout Sub-basin, with the top 20 prospects adding up to over 1.5 bboe. Carnarvon Energy has highlighted the prospectivity of its acreage in the Bedout Sub-basin noting that the top 20 targets hold over 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Chemical giant BASF is under threat after Russians turn off the gas

Germany once relied on Russia for around half of its natural gas. But since the Kremlin began choking off supplies, the Germans have turned to other gas producers, built up their reserves and sharply reduced their use of this fuel. Confidence has been growing that Europe's industrial powerhouse may get through the winter relatively unscathed by the loss of Russian energy.
