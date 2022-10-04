Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
rigzone.com
Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens
The world's biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers' spare capacity is running low. — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy. “The...
US News and World Report
Sembcorp Secures $3 Billion Shipbuilding Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
(Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The P-82 Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be delivered to the state-owned company in the first half of 2026,...
rigzone.com
CHC To Provide Helicopter Services For Neptune In Dutch North Sea
CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy. — CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
rigzone.com
Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
Between $8.00 and $8.99 per MMBtu. That was the most popular response by executives from 155 oil and gas firms in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey when asked what they expected the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2022. The second most popular...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications
Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
rigzone.com
Top 20 Carnarvon Bedout Sub-basin Prospects Add Up to 1.5 bboe
Carnarvon Energy has highlighted its near-term drilling opportunities in the Bedout Sub-basin, with the top 20 prospects adding up to over 1.5 bboe. Carnarvon Energy has highlighted the prospectivity of its acreage in the Bedout Sub-basin noting that the top 20 targets hold over 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
marketplace.org
Chemical giant BASF is under threat after Russians turn off the gas
Germany once relied on Russia for around half of its natural gas. But since the Kremlin began choking off supplies, the Germans have turned to other gas producers, built up their reserves and sharply reduced their use of this fuel. Confidence has been growing that Europe’s industrial powerhouse may get through the winter relatively unscathed by the loss of Russian energy.
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
