oaklandside.org
Election 2022: Meet the Oakland City Council candidates for District 4
Two political newcomers, Nenna Joiner and Janani Ramachandran, are contending for the District 4 City Council seat that Sheng Thao is leaving behind to run for mayor. The D4 boundaries were redrawn by the city earlier this year. It includes the neighborhoods of Panoramic Hill, Glen Highlands, Dimond, Oakmore, Lincoln Highlands, Glenview (previously in District 5), Laurel, Redwood Heights, Montclair, Crestmont, and Allendale, among others.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Loren Taylor
We invited nine of the 10 people running to be the next mayor of Oakland to sit down with us for in-depth interviews, asking them mostly the same questions. Such as, how many police officers does the Oakland Police Department need? How would they help the City Council and the city administration work together better? How would they fix Oakland’s potholes? We developed these questions with help from hundreds of Oakland residents who answered our election survey this summer; thank you to everyone who weighed in.
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
oaklandside.org
Oakland councilmembers and city administration clash over proposal to use army base for homeless shelter
Tensions ran high at Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting as officials, with Councilmember Carroll Fife most vocal, implored the city administration to act with more urgency in addressing the homelessness crisis. Fife wants to allow unsheltered residents who have been displaced from the Wood Street encampment, part of which...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
oaklandside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
OUSD board member Clifford Thompson talks charters, closures, and improving schools in deep East Oakland
One of 19 children, District 7 Director Clifford Thompson grew up in Oroville and attended UC Davis, where he started out pursuing medicine but switched to education after getting a C in organic chemistry. (“A person getting a C cannot be a doctor,” he joked.) 43 years later,...
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
SF carjacking reported early Friday in Portola District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a carjacking early Friday morning in the city’s Portola District. The theft was reported at 1:38 a.m. in the area of Woolsey and Holyoke streets. Two suspects, a male and female, used force to steal the vehicle from a 42-year-old man, according to police. The man […]
oaklandside.org
Holders House and Smitten close in Oakland
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfstandard.com
How a $4 San Francisco Lyft Bikeshare Became a 7-Week Nightmare
What should have been a quick Lyft bike ride became a seven-week nightmare for one San Francisco rider. IT worker Ari Kanter took a $4 ride on Aug. 10, traveling roughly half a mile from his job near Market Street to a friend’s place in SoMa. He uses Lyft bikes as his own bike was stolen three times in one year.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger
OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
news24-680.com
The History And Story Of Lake Merritt: A Free Virtual Program
Date(s) – 10/20/2022. The History and Story of Lake Merritt: a Free Virtual Program. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is excited to offer The History and Story of Lake Merritt this unique and interesting free virtual program on October 20 at 11:30. Lake Merritt is a major...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver of high-speed chase nearly clips Oakland cyclist, evades police
RICHMOND, Calif. - A driver involved in a high speed chase on Monday night has still not been caught. SkyFox captured the chase during the evening commute hours from Lafayette to San Francisco. California Highway Patrol officers say the driver being chased "exhibited extremely erratic and dangerous behavior" during the...
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland City Council Member Lashes Out Over Encampment Clearing
A bunch of SF grocery stores already use them, but compostable plastic bags will become the law of the land in California by Jan. 1, 2025. One of the laws Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed makes single-use plastic "pre-checkout" bags illegal in grocery stores by that date. [Bay Area News Group]
