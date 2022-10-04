Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Gives Hermann First Loss Of Season
Hermann underestimated the powerful Sullivan football defense. Sullivan shut out the Bearcats on Friday, winning 6-0 and handing their conference rivals their first loss of the season. Dominic Ransom’s interception in the fourth quarter stopped a potential game-tying score with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Falls To Tough Summit In Four
The Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons came to town with a vengeance over their loss at the Oakville Tournament. The Lady Eagles, however, were recovering from their third place finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons won the first set by eight. Sullivan bounced back and took the second set, 25-19. The third set was the toughest battle and Summit came out on top, 26-24. The Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan in the fourth set to win the game, 25-16.
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
Sullivan Independent News
Driver Injured After Blown Tire Causes Crash On I-44
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Texas man had serious injuries when a blown tire caused him to lose control and overturn vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 44. Hector Flores, 30, El Paso, Texas, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Flores was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Volvo...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
myozarksonline.com
Devils Elbow Man Faces Charges Following Crash
A 40-year-old Devils Elbow man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 Monday afternoon on Highway 28, near Happy Drive in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a van driven by 27-year-old Kaylene E. Martian of Rolla slowed for traffic when her van was struck in the rear by a pick-up driven by 40-year-old Matthew C. Melching of Devils Elbow. A passenger in the Martian van, 67-year-old Debra K. Martian, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health. Melching was charged with possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Melching was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville.
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
missouribusinessalert.com
Planned Parenthood announces mobile abortion clinic, new health center in Rolla
Planned Parenthood is launching an on-the-go abortion clinic in Illinois and a new health center in Rolla, the nonprofit announced Monday. This marks Planned Parenthood’s first mobile abortion clinic in the country, which will begin with offering medication abortion and eventually procedural abortion at the southern Illinois border, said Yamelsie Rodriguez, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, during a news conference.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
KSDK
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
kfmo.com
East Missouri Action Agency Assistance
(Park Hills, MO) There are many assistance programs available from the East Missouri Action Agency for residents of the Parkland. A Program Manager with the agency, Rob Baker, says the subjects vary widely including everything from tax credits to energy assistance.
myleaderpaper.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance in Crystal City, fleeing from police
A 48-year-old O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and leading police on a chase that ended in south St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported today, Oct. 4. Dwane Vardiman has been charged with first-degree...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
