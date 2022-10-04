BenQ, the Costa Mesa, Calif., provider of visual display solutions, is empowering K-12 and higher-ed educators and students with its new educational BenQ Board smart displays. Comprising the Premium RP Series, Mainstream RM Series, and Entry-Level RE Series, the interactive displays feature intuitive tools to enhance learning comprehension, engagement and collaboration for in-person, virtual and hybrid classrooms.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO