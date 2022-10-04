Read full article on original website
Related
Thesiuslaw News
PeaceHealth Oregon medical facilities lift visitor restrictions
Oct. 6, 2022 — PeaceHealth Oregon is pleased to announce that effective immediately visitors, including children, are allowed in our medical centers and PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics. In an effort to minimize the number of people in our facilities and limit the spread of COVID-19, patients previously were allowed...
Thesiuslaw News
The Relevance of Newspapers
Oct. 3, 2022 — Oct. 2 to 8 is National Newspaper Week in the U.S. and Canada. Organizers of National Newspaper Week — including Newspaper Association Managers, The Relevance Project and Metro Creative Graphics — want to use this week to talk about the relevance of newspapers — including this community’s newspaper, the Siuslaw News.
Comments / 0