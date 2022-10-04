Oct. 3, 2022 — Oct. 2 to 8 is National Newspaper Week in the U.S. and Canada. Organizers of National Newspaper Week — including Newspaper Association Managers, The Relevance Project and Metro Creative Graphics — want to use this week to talk about the relevance of newspapers — including this community’s newspaper, the Siuslaw News.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO