Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Morelli Notches 100th Victory as Head Coach in Dragons’ Shutout of Mercyhurst Prep
ERIE, Pa. – Warren head coach Mark Morelli picked up his 100th career victory as the Dragons used a dominant defensive effort to beat Mercyhurst Prep, 12-0. • Farrell Powers Past Sharpsville. The win was the 28th at Warren for Morelli, who also served as the head coach...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Football
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Falls at McDowell
ERIE, Pa. – McDowell topped Warren, 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19) in Erie. Maddy Jones and Alexia Bowers each had eight kills for Warren with Kylie Fehlman adding seven kills and Kirsten Johnson and Carly Beers six kills each. Jones also had 11 digs and two aces, Bowers seven...
yourdailylocal.com
Lucky 7s: No. 7 (Pascuzzi) Helps Lead Eisenhower to Win No. 7
RUSSELL, Pa. – Shawn Pascuzzi set season highs in completions and attempts and Tucker Lindell scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help Eisenhower defeat Saegertown, 35-18, on Friday. Pascuzzi was 16-21 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The 16 completions were two more than his previous season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Girls Wrestling Club to Hold “Come Try It Day”
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Girls Wrestling Club will host a “Come Try It” day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Warren Area High School. The meet and greet/practice is open to any girl in grades K-12 interested in wrestling. It is an effort to promote the club in order to one day become a PIAA-sanctioned varsity all-county team.
yourdailylocal.com
West Forest Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest recently announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during the Homecoming Dance on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The dance follows the homecoming soccer games against Kane. The girls’ game will kick off at 10 a.m., with the boys’ game at noon.
erienewsnow.com
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee
A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourdailylocal.com
(VIDEO)16th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival Kicks Off, Runs Through the Weekend
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 16th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is officially underway at Memorial Park in Sheffield. The festival kicked off with the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run through 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the opening activities here:. Vendors, kids’ activities, lumberjack/lumberjill competitions and...
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 62 Bridge Project in Pleasant Township
WARREN, Pa. – PennDOT invites the public to an online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 62 over Lenhart Run in Pleasant Township. The bridge is 1.26 miles south of the Route 6 and 62 interchange near Grunderville Road. The existing single-span concrete...
yourdailylocal.com
Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Pa. student charged with threatening, bringing weapon to school
A Potter County teen has been suspended from school and accused of threatening his high school and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to police.
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Erie School District receives PSSA results, show national scores are falling
The numbers are in. It’s one of the biggest days of the year for the Erie School District: the presentation of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and keystone test results. The final scores help the district to gauge where they stand and show them where they need to make changes. District officials said […]
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
yourdailylocal.com
Tionesta Lake to Hold Annual Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt
TIONESTA, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting the second-annual scarecrow-scavenger hunt during October at Tionesta Lake. The lake staff invites the community to participate in the hunt that will last through Nov. 1. Visitors can participate in the contest by finding and taking...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Comments / 0