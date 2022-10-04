ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Football

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown travels to Eisenhower for a District 10 contest. Brian Hagberg is on the call from the Pasture of Pain in Russell. Watch below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
SAEGERTOWN, PA
Warren Falls at McDowell

Warren Falls at McDowell

ERIE, Pa. – McDowell topped Warren, 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19) in Erie. Maddy Jones and Alexia Bowers each had eight kills for Warren with Kylie Fehlman adding seven kills and Kirsten Johnson and Carly Beers six kills each. Jones also had 11 digs and two aces, Bowers seven...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lucky 7s: No. 7 (Pascuzzi) Helps Lead Eisenhower to Win No. 7

RUSSELL, Pa. – Shawn Pascuzzi set season highs in completions and attempts and Tucker Lindell scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to help Eisenhower defeat Saegertown, 35-18, on Friday. Pascuzzi was 16-21 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The 16 completions were two more than his previous season...
SAEGERTOWN, PA
Warren, PA
Sports
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Girls Wrestling Club to Hold "Come Try It Day"

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Girls Wrestling Club will host a “Come Try It” day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Warren Area High School. The meet and greet/practice is open to any girl in grades K-12 interested in wrestling. It is an effort to promote the club in order to one day become a PIAA-sanctioned varsity all-county team.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

West Forest Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest recently announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during the Homecoming Dance on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The dance follows the homecoming soccer games against Kane. The girls’ game will kick off at 10 a.m., with the boys’ game at noon.
TIONESTA, PA
erienewsnow.com

From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken

The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

EmergyCare mourns loss of long-time employee

A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning. Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic. […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

(VIDEO)16th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival Kicks Off, Runs Through the Weekend

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 16th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is officially underway at Memorial Park in Sheffield. The festival kicked off with the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run through 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the opening activities here:. Vendors, kids’ activities, lumberjack/lumberjill competitions and...
SHEFFIELD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Fish & Boat Commission to Stock Chapman State Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning this and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage

At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Tionesta Lake to Hold Annual Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt

TIONESTA, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting the second-annual scarecrow-scavenger hunt during October at Tionesta Lake. The lake staff invites the community to participate in the hunt that will last through Nov. 1. Visitors can participate in the contest by finding and taking...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

