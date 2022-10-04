Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Dissly is ready to move on from the Geno Smith vs. Russell Wilson questions and focus on Smith.

Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?



Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to the Denver Broncos.

As expected when a quarterback of Wilson's caliber is traded, it dominated the headlines for weeks. Then, when the NFL released the 2022 schedule and the Broncos opened Week 1 in Seattle, it became news again.

Now, though, we are through Week 4 of the season and still talking about Wilson in comparison to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith . If you thought some fans were ready to move on from the Wilson vs. Smith debates, the players themselves would feel the same way.

Just ask tight end Will Dissly, who was asked if Smith was exceeding expectations compared to Russell Wilson following Seattle's win over the Detroit Lions.

"Listen man, it’s week 4. Let’s stop talking about that guy," Dissly said. "Geno Smith has done a great job ... poised & got us in the right play calls."

Smith might not be the answer at the quarterback position for the Seahawks in the long term , but he has done more than enough this season to earn Seattle's trust. Through four games, he has thrown for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns while completing 77.3 percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, in Denver, Wilson has only thrown for 980 yards and four touchdowns with just a 61.1 completion percentage.

Dissly and his fellow Seahawks might be tired of talking about Wilson at this point, and it isn't hard to blame them. However, it is highly likely that the Wilson vs. Smith questions will persist well into the season.

All they can do is continue to play well and support Smith, who, through four games, has shown exactly why Seattle had faith in him this offseason.

