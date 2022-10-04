Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Eagles Soccer Defeated In Two Games This Week
Sullivan’s boys soccer team battled hard this week on the field. Sullivan played Wright City at home on Tuesday and was on the road at Borgia on Thursday. The Eagles fell to the Wildcats on Tuesday, 4-1. Sullivan was shut out by Borgia, 6-0. Wright City. Kaden Smith saved...
chicagostarmedia.com
See who turned out at the final regular season home game of 2022!
See who came out to the see the Cardinals take on the Pirates and to say their final goodbyes to Yadi and Albert! Photos from the St. Louis Photo Party Roamer at the St. Louis Cardinals game on October 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Falls To Tough Summit In Four
The Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons came to town with a vengeance over their loss at the Oakville Tournament. The Lady Eagles, however, were recovering from their third place finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons won the first set by eight. Sullivan bounced back and took the second set, 25-19. The third set was the toughest battle and Summit came out on top, 26-24. The Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan in the fourth set to win the game, 25-16.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Softball Has Successful Second Day
The Lady Eagles softball team continued their weekend at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield. Sullivan played three games on Saturday against Nevada, Battle, and Carl Junction. Sullivan surged past Nevada, 2-1. They fell to the Battle Lady Spartans, 1-0. The Lady Eagles collapsed Carl Junction, 15-0. Nevada. Hayli Venable’s walk-off...
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
Checking in on Missouri Tigers recruit, Brett Norfleet
Brett Norfleet, the 6’7 Tight End from St. Charles, MO officially committed to the university of Missouri on 11/2/12021. He attends Francis Howell High school. The 4-star recruit is the 15th rank tight end prospect in the country and ranks 9th amongst all Missouri high school players from the class if 2023. Just below 8th place, Joshua Manning. A fellow Missouri Tiger commit, who we will be attending Mizzou next year and playing wide receiver.
Sullivan Independent News
Willman, Denney Place Top Ten At Washington
Emily Willman continued her outstanding high school career at the 2022 Washington Big Drive Invitational. She found her way on the medal podium again with a second place finish. Abram Denney was the top finisher for the boys and placed tenth. This was a tough 5k course with Washington rolling hills throughout.
kwos.com
Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia
TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
mymoinfo.com
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening
(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
KMOV
Exclusive: Rosati-Kain High School president determined to keep catholic school open
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Finding a path forward that keeps Rosati-Kain High School open has now become a new mission for the family, students, staff and alumni that have carried on this catholic institution’s more-than-100-year-old legacy. “We have students that cherish the diversity, the individuality, their commitment to social...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
The Missouri Monster, MOMO
Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
First frost of fall may slink into St. Louis Friday night
The NWS said plant parents should have a plan to protect sensitive vegetation.
