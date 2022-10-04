Read full article on original website
WCVB
Massachusetts native who lost 2 restaurants in Hurricane Ian raising money for workers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Cape Cod native how has called southwest Florida for decades had two restaurants seriously damaged in Hurricane Ian. “Imagine waking up and all of a sudden you don’t have your home. You’ve lost a loved one. You don’t have a job. What do you do next?” restaurant owner Franco Russo said.
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
spectrumnews1.com
Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran
WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Wildlife Council approves a maximum of three fishing lines statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday voted to approve a proposal, allowing a maximum of three fishing lines across the state, a new rule for fishers which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Is It Illegal To Back Out Of Your Driveway In Massachusetts?
There are two types of people in the world, people who back into their driveway and people who nose into their driveway. For the folks who back into their driveway, it's an obsession. They don't do it just sometimes, they never falter. I mean, it is easier to exit your...
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
Comments / 3