Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League

As Chelsea prepare to face AC Milan, here is the lineup that Graham Potter could field tomorrow evening.

View the original article to see embedded media.

GK - Kepa

While Edouard Mendy slowly returns to full fitness, Kepa should start, with the Spaniard playing both of Potter's games in charge so far.

LB - Ben Chilwell

The Englishman started over the weekend as Marc Cucurella was ill and he should remain the starter as the Spaniard continues to regain some match fitness.

CB - Wesley Fofana

The Frenchman played well against Palace despite the fact he could have done better for the Eagles' opening goal, he should remain in the side.

Wesley Fofana during his side's game vs West Ham last month IMAGO / PanoramiC

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly

The Senegalese was rested at the weekend with Thiago Silva starting ahead of him, which surely means he will play as Silva is given a rest, with AC Milan set to boast a threatening front line that includes Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere and Olivier Giroud.

RB - Reece James

The guaranteed number one starter at right-back, James had a great game against Palace and will be key to Chelsea's attempts to get their first win in this season's Champions League.

CM - Mateo Kovacic

Another key player for Chelsea, Kovacic should be in the team this evening. Another man who performed well over the weekend, he will hope to have a great game against his former rivals.

Kovacic warming up with his Chelsea team mates IMAGO / Pixsell

CM - Jorginho

Potter admitted yesterday afternoon that a slight fitness concern for the Italian could mean the question around his selection may come down to the final hours before the game. Jorginho has looked sound since the manager's arrival and if fit, should start in the centre of midfield in a game that will be very fast-paced.

CM - Mason Mount

This match will need Mount's energy and this game could be a great opportunity for him to continue to regain some form.

LW - Kai Havertz

Havertz showed glimpses of his Bayer Leverkusen self on Saturday and he should start against AC, with the Blues' attack on the weekend looking very promising.

ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese got his first Chelsea goal on the weekend with a really nice finish from the outside of the box, as he showed exactly what Chelsea have been missing from many forwards that have struggled to perform in the past. He is the best striker the Blues have and he should be a shoe-in to start.

Aubameyang finishes his chance against Palace IMAGO / PA Images

RW - Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's best winger, Sterling - like James - is the guaranteed starter in his position and with a goal in his side's last Champions League game , he should be on the pitch from the first whistle against AC Milan.

Read More Chelsea Stories