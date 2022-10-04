Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Willman, Denney Place Top Ten At Washington
Emily Willman continued her outstanding high school career at the 2022 Washington Big Drive Invitational. She found her way on the medal podium again with a second place finish. Abram Denney was the top finisher for the boys and placed tenth. This was a tough 5k course with Washington rolling hills throughout.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Falls To Tough Summit In Four
The Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons came to town with a vengeance over their loss at the Oakville Tournament. The Lady Eagles, however, were recovering from their third place finish over the weekend. The Lady Falcons won the first set by eight. Sullivan bounced back and took the second set, 25-19. The third set was the toughest battle and Summit came out on top, 26-24. The Lady Falcons defeated Sullivan in the fourth set to win the game, 25-16.
Sullivan Independent News
Eagles Soccer Defeated In Two Games This Week
Sullivan’s boys soccer team battled hard this week on the field. Sullivan played Wright City at home on Tuesday and was on the road at Borgia on Thursday. The Eagles fell to the Wildcats on Tuesday, 4-1. Sullivan was shut out by Borgia, 6-0. Wright City. Kaden Smith saved...
Downtown braces for “sea of red” for first Cardinals home playoff game
Downtown St. Louis prepares for massive crowds with increased police activity and extra safety measures.
mymoinfo.com
Rolla Student Finds Dinosaur Fossil
(Rolla) A Missouri college student has made a discovery of a lifetime, a dinosaur fossil. Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, found the crown of a triceratops head during field schooling in Montana over the summer. Puetz, who is from Rolla, says she...
rhsecho.com
Counselor Rogers finds community in Rolla
This year the students and staff are welcoming a new member of faculty to the Rolla High School, Zach Rogers, who is the new student counselor for letters L-R. Rogers was born in the Rolla and St. James area and attended both schools there. After graduating high school, he attended college at Missouri State University in Springfield, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling. He is now a nationally certified school and mental health counselor.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
kttn.com
17 new agents graduate from training with the Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy. The agent class of 2022 took the Conservation Agent’s Oath during a special graduation ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City. “Missourians have placed...
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
Sullivan Independent News
Driver Injured After Blown Tire Causes Crash On I-44
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Texas man had serious injuries when a blown tire caused him to lose control and overturn vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 44. Hector Flores, 30, El Paso, Texas, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Flores was traveling eastbound in a 2018 Volvo...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Two die in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two men died in a head-on crash Friday evening in rural Missouri. Investigators say it happened as one driver tried to overtake another vehicle on a highway.
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
