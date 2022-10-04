DENVER (AP) — Fifteen years ago, “Rocktober” was in full swing, with Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and the rest of the Colorado Rockies marching toward their one and only World Series appearance. Since then, Colorado’s made only three postseason appearances, and none over the last four years. The Rockies finished last in the NL West this season at 68-94 — closer to the bottom of the baseball standings (13 clear of Washington) than their division’s leader (43 in back of the Los Angeles Dodgers). Still, general manager Bill Schmidt insisted this team isn’t that far off. A little more health and production out of slugger Kris Bryant, a little more home-run production on the road, a little more starting pitching and bullpen help, a little assistance from the farm system, and presto, they’re in the running. “Hopefully we’re going to compete next year,” Schmidt said. “That’s our expectation.”

