Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Drill helps resonders prepare for campus emergency

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana held an emergency response and campus evacuation drill on Friday. The campus was set up to respond before 9 a.m. with campus law enforcement in place. The Texarkana Texas Police, Fire Department and LifeNet were on standby ready to respond with lights...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas

An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Person
Bobby Jordan
KSLA

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS DFW

Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
TEXARKANA, TX
#Police Forces#Police Department#The U S Navy
KTBS

Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops

TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police investigating Bann Street shooting that left 19-year-old injured

Officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to the 3600 block of Bann Street where they discovered the man bleeding from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until LifeNet arrived, transporting the victim to a local hospital. The man is in stable condition. Five male witnesses were taken to Bi-State for interviews. There are currently no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek missing man

62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen Monday at the Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Mr. Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine which includes being home every night. Buxton is 5’8” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

