What's happening in the ongoing Alabama coal miners strike
Coal miners in Alabama have been striking for almost a year and a half. The impasse over a tentative agreement has been contentious and a bit violent. WBHM’s Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how this ongoing strike fits into the larger context of labor disputes between miners and their employers.
Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate
Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.
“E” is for Ellerbe, William Haselden (1862-1899)
“E” is for Ellerbe, William Haselden (1862-1899). Governor. Born in Marion District, Ellerbe attended both Wofford and Vanderbilt but did not graduate due to poor health. Returning to Marion County, he purchased his own plantation and established a lucrative mercantile business in the town of Marion. Ellerbe entered politics in 1889 when he joined the Farmers Alliance. In 1890 he became state comptroller general, the youngest man ever elected to statewide office in South Carolina. Reelected in 1892, he was considered to be a more moderate member of Ben Tillman’s “Reform” faction. Ellerbe won the governorship in 1896. This election was the first to utilize the new county primary system established by the 1895 constitution. William Haselden Ellerbe was reelected after a challenging campaign in 1898, but died of illness less than a year later.
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
In November, California voters will decide whether to legalize sports betting
California voters will see a pair of dueling initiatives to legalize sports betting in the state. The campaign has sparked historic spending from tribal gaming groups and national betting companies. Guy Marzorati of KQED reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year’s midterm elections. Wisconsin has just about as many active registered voters right now as it did this time in 2020 — one sign that interest in voting next month is higher than usual for a midterm election.
