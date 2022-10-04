Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
nrgmediadixon.com
Matthew Milby Jr in a Lee County Courtroom Tuesday and Gets 30 Years in Prison for 2018 School Shooting
Dixon School Shooter, Matthew Milby Jr was in a Lee County Court on Tuesday. Milby was there for his sentencing. Milby had pled guilty to two charges. The charges being Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at a Peace Officer and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School Building. For...
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
WIFR
Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
WIFR
Family, friends of Tevin Rumley advocate to end drug-induced homicides
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two years after Tevin Rumley died from a drug-induced homicide in Freeport, friends and family get some much-needed closure:. His drug dealer was charged and sentenced to ten years in prison in late September. Rumley was a recovering drug addict who went to treatment...
Coroner identifies Rockford murder victim, killed in 12th Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says Cleonta Day, 31, was shot and killed last night while driving his car in the 600 block of 12th Street. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
WIFR
Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation. Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.
Home invaders attack 77-year-old Freeport man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 77-year-old Freeport man was the victim of a home invasion after two men entered his house and attacked him, stealing his money. According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects entered the house […]
Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a […]
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
WIFR
Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
WSPY NEWS
Teen arrested after disturbance at Plano gas station
An eighteen-year-old Plano man was arrested following a disturbance at the Murphy's USA gas station in Plano Tuesday night in the 6700 block of Lakeside Drive. Jesus Zaragoza Jr. is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer. Police had been called to the gas station for a report of...
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: The 31 year old shooting victim, Has passed away. This is now a murder investigation.
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
Ex-Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for encouraging detainees to intimidate, attack each other
The ex-IYC guard stood by and did nothing during the attacks he encouraged, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson
An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
nrgmediadixon.com
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
