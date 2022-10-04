ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field

A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two Freeport men charged with retail theft in Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Terry M. Ernst, 58, of Freeport, and Michael C. Hille, 57, Freeport, face felony retail theft charges after an incident in Oregon, Ill. Officers dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to the Oregon Snyder Pharmacy and Ace Hardware on N 4th Street for a report of possible theft.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Home invaders attack 77-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 77-year-old Freeport man was the victim of a home invasion after two men entered his house and attacked him, stealing his money. According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects entered the house […]
FREEPORT, IL
walls102.com

Lee County Man Charged With Arson

DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
DIXON, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
EAST MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen arrested after disturbance at Plano gas station

An eighteen-year-old Plano man was arrested following a disturbance at the Murphy's USA gas station in Plano Tuesday night in the 6700 block of Lakeside Drive. Jesus Zaragoza Jr. is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer. Police had been called to the gas station for a report of...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman charged with attempted murder and arson

An Aurora woman is accused of starting a fire with the intention of killing someone. The Aurora Police Department says it arrested 73-year-old Joanne J. Burgess. She's charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson. Police allege that Burgess started a fire in her home in the 800 block of Taylor...
AURORA, IL

