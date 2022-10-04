Read full article on original website
Street Closures for Construction Along College Hills Blvd. Affect Area Businesses
SAN ANGELO – Utility construction along College Hills Blvd. will close the entrance to Sports Next Level beginning Tuesday and last for the remainder of next week. According to information from the City of San Angelo, from Tuesday Oct. 11 to Friday Oct. 14, the main entrance for Sports Next Level on College Hills at Millbrook will be closed for utility construction. A temporary entrance will be established on College Hills Boulevard south of the intersection of Millbrook Drive and College Hills.
Slow Down! The Speed Limit Has Changed On 191 Between Midland and Odessa!
I know all of you have noticed the construction on 191. You know the lane changes and the concrete barriers are there, but, have you noticed the speed limit signs, not only has the speed limit decreased but the driving speed has gone up. Oil is picking up again, which...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: October 7, 2022
Positive cases decreased over the last week according to the latest Tom Green County COVID-19 report.
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own Case Hardin followed by headliner Cory Morrow. Morrow, who grew up in Houston, is a west Texas favorite because his affiliation with Texas Tech University. He launched his music career in Lubbock. Pfluger’s party was unique for a politician but his team didn’t disappoint. Pfluger Fest even had…
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings
They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
COVER1 | WEEK 7 is Here and so is District!
Today on LIVE!- The COVER1 Crew is headed out to bring you all the Concho Valley Football Action as district play is here!. Also, three people were killed in a head-on crash in Runnels County, San Angelo is getting a Homegoods, Smoothie King has their grand opening, and President Biden has pardoned all simple pot possessions.
Famous Blacksmith to Hold Sculpture Exhibit at Angelo State University
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of unique sculptures by West Texas-based artist-blacksmith Kevin Stanford, starting Monday, Oct. 10, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Stanford's exhibit of forged-steel and found-object sculptures will be on display in the Carr EFA Building's Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. "Influenced by tribal art, science fiction notions, and the elusive remnants of dreams, my work explores the familiar while offering sub-rosa…
What Is Going In The Old Genghis Grill On 42nd Street In Odessa?
Wow, what rock have I been living under that I did not realize that a place I used to hit up regularly when it first opened is now closed? I literally travel 42nd st. regularly and barely caught a glimpse of Genghis Grill. What in the world? What happened? When did it close and why is there graffiti all over the side of the building?
Illegal Alien Fugitive Trustee Who Escaped the Mitchell Co. Jail Nabbed North of the Border
COLORADO CITY – Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs announced Friday evening that fugitive illegal alien Pedro Martinez has been captured. As we reported earlier, Martinez was in jail for money laundering and drug trafficking and was in the United States illegally when he escaped while unloading a food truck. Martinez had earned the trustee status at the Mitchell County jail.
73-Year-Old Richard Wayne Bruce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On US Hwy 67 (Runnels County, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monday evening on US Highway 67. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, was driving a pickup truck on [..]
Extremely Popular Department Store to Move Into Former Bed Bath and Beyond Building
SAN ANGELO – The former Bed, Bath, & Beyond building will be turned into a Home Goods store, confirmed last month's building and inspections report. As previously reported, in Jan. 2022, BB&B permanently closed its doors after being in business in San Angelo for decades. With its departure, it left a large hole in the very popular shopping center on the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. But as things go, new things come in. This time it would be the extremely popular furniture store Home Goods. Home Goods has a similar concept and is owned by the same company as Marshall's and TjMaxx. Their…
Goodfellow Air Force Base honors U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell with memorial service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — United States Marine Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon and he later died from injuries. On Oct. 7, Rudisell was honored at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy with a memorial service hosted by the Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow and the 312th Training Squadron.
Texas woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, police say
A Texas woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
NWS: Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temps & Slight Chance of Rain Friday Night
SAN ANGELO – A mild cold front is moving south across West Texas Friday and will make for a soggy Friday night football outing in some parts of the area. According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a cold front in drifting down from Oklahoma and will settle along the I-10 corridor from Fort Stockton to Junction by midnight. That system is expected to keep temperatures slightly below normal region wide and kick off showers mainly in the Permian Basin and the Trans Pecos region but there is a slight chance of some scattered rain in the Concho Valley. …
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
