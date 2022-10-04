ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'

Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
People

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back

From being a ‘90s power couple to co-parenting together, here's a look at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's relationship Back in the '90s, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood's "it" couples.  After starring in the hit film Cruel Intentions together, Witherspoon and Phillippe quickly became a beloved duo. The young couple ended up getting married and went on to have two kids, their daughter Ava and son Deacon. A few years after tying the knot, however, Witherspoon and Phillippe split up, finalizing their divorce in 2008....
Us Weekly

Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More

Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
People

All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids are all grown up!. The "Speed of Sound" rocker and Shakespeare in Love actress welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage: Apple, 18, and Moses, 14. After tying the knot in 2003, the former couple announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016 with the goal of amicably co-parenting and maintaining a healthy family life for their son and daughter.
SheKnows

Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins

Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
The Independent

‘Dream team’: Hilaria Baldwin shares first family photo with all seven of her children

Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven. The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.The picture, posted to Instagram, shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture. “What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland...
Us Weekly

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
The Independent

Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Harper's Bazaar

Behati Prinsloo Cheers On Husband Adam Levine at His Las Vegas Concert

Behati Prinsloo is standing by husband Adam Levine amid their relationship scandal. Last Saturday, the model was seen backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas with the singer. A new video from Entertainment Tonight shows the couple walking arm in arm through the arena. For...
