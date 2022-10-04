Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome Baby No. 7, share photos: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have announced the arrival of their seventh child. Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena was born Sept. 22, the couple shared, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. "We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy,"...
Colin Hanks on How Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are as Grandparents: They Give a 'Lot of Sugar'
Colin Hanks is revealing how his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, are at handling their grandparent duties. The actor, 44, joined Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where he shared that his parents are "great" at being grandparents to his two daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9.
Mila Kunis Reveals What Her and Ashton Kutcher's Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Forget acting, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter might have another career in her future: party planning. The couple's daughter Wyatt celebrated her birthday on Oct. 1 and Mila shared how the 8-year-old called all the shots when planning the festivities.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
From being a ‘90s power couple to co-parenting together, here's a look at Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's relationship Back in the '90s, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of Hollywood's "it" couples. After starring in the hit film Cruel Intentions together, Witherspoon and Phillippe quickly became a beloved duo. The young couple ended up getting married and went on to have two kids, their daughter Ava and son Deacon. A few years after tying the knot, however, Witherspoon and Phillippe split up, finalizing their divorce in 2008....
Celebrity Stepparents: Jada Pinkett Smith, LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Russell and More
Stepping up! Heather Rae Young, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and more stars have spoken fondly of their stepparenting roles over the years. “Blended families are NEVER easy … but we CHOOSE them,” the Red Table Talk host shared via Instagram in 2014. “When I married [husband] Will [Smith], I knew [his son] Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.”
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's kids are all grown up!. The "Speed of Sound" rocker and Shakespeare in Love actress welcomed two children during their 13-year marriage: Apple, 18, and Moses, 14. After tying the knot in 2003, the former couple announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016 with the goal of amicably co-parenting and maintaining a healthy family life for their son and daughter.
Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins
Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
‘Dream team’: Hilaria Baldwin shares first family photo with all seven of her children
Hilaria Baldwin has shared her first family photograph as a new mum of seven. The yoga instructor and author gave birth to her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin on 22 September.The picture, posted to Instagram, shows the couple with their brood including newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, aged two, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, and Rafael Thomas, seven, and Carmen Gabriela, nine. “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the picture. “What a Baldwinito dream team,” she wrote, before referencing Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland...
Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm 'Morning Show' Romance
Reese Witherspoon teased some upcoming romance in the latest season of The Morning Show, telling fans they can expect to see some action between one of the show's stars, Jennifer Aniston, and newcomer, Jon Hamm. "We are beyond excited," the Legally Blonde star said of their new cast addition during...
‘Rust’ to resume filming after Alec Baldwin settles with family of Halyna Hutchins
The movie “Rust” is set to resume filming after producer and actor Alec Baldwin settled a lawsuit with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on set last year by a live round that he fired. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’s husband, announced the settlement news in a statement obtained by The […]
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
This Trailer Is Your Invite to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Shotgun Wedding
Watch: Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS. Sure Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding may have been a fairy tale, but not all brides can say the same of their big day. And, as it turns out, sometimes J.Lo can't either. In the first trailer for her...
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show
Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Movie to Continue Filming in January 2023
The production of the film Rust will resume after star and producer Alec Baldwin reached a settlement with the estate of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer lost her life in a shooting accident on the film’s set last year. As part of the settlement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins with serve...
Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Behati Prinsloo Cheers On Husband Adam Levine at His Las Vegas Concert
Behati Prinsloo is standing by husband Adam Levine amid their relationship scandal. Last Saturday, the model was seen backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas with the singer. A new video from Entertainment Tonight shows the couple walking arm in arm through the arena. For...
