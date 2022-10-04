Research: Grayscale’s GBTC drops to all-time low of $12.5K; conversion to spot ETF could trigger rebound

Read full article on original website
Number of active Ethereum users increased 36% in Q3 despite bear market
Ethereum saw a significant increase in the number of unique users on its network in the third quarter. Data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum gained over 4.5 million new active users in the third quarter. The growth breaks the trend of steady decline in users the network has been facing since the fourth quarter of 2021 when ETH’s price rose to its all-time high of $4,890.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance looking to spend $1B on deals in 2022; 2 million BNB stolen in BSC bridge hack
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct.7 includes Binance fixing the BSC bridge exploit after 2 million BNB were stolen, Bitcoin’s sinking following new U.S. payroll data, and the second group of attackers taking advantage of the BSC bridge exploit to steal over 60 ETH from Binance by creating a coin.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 6: Market turns red as BTC dips below $20,000
Reversing the trend of the past three days, the cryptocurrency market saw $15.3 billion flow out over the past 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data. As a result, the total crypto market cap dropped to $956.27 billion as of press time. Bitcoin’s (BTC) market cap declined to $382.97 billion from...
Mt. Gox exchange releases guideline for BTC repayment
Bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has released procedures for creditors to register their payment details for the subsequent release of their BTC locked for over eight years. Mt. Gox was a Japanese-based exchange that lost over 850,000 BTC in a 2011 hack. Ten years later in Nov. 2021, the exchange released a “Rehabilitation Plan” to return some 137,000 BTC to investors.
Research: After September bloodbath, historically bullish Q4 could ease the pain
Since the beginning of the year, the traditional financial market has been on a steady downward spiral. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to have acted as a spark that ignited the problems that have been piling up since the beginning of the pandemic, devastating most assets in its way.
US consumer protection watchdog warns crypto could pose risk to financial stability
A federal U.S. government organization said crypto markets pose a threat to broader financial stability if they continue growing without more thoughtful oversight and enforcement. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) is chaired by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and is tasked with identifying risks and responding to...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin up 22% vs crypto stocks; Russia blocks OKX; US, EU set to discuss crypto regulation
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 5 includes SEC opposing third parties seeking to defend Ripple, Do Kwon describing news of a $40 million crypto freeze as falsehood, and SWIFT showing CBDCs, tokenized assets can be integrated into the global financial system. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Two firms I-Remit...
Binance removes 5 HNT, OOKI trading pairs, adds 18 new ones
Exchange giant Binance announced that it will remove HNT/BUSD and HNT/USDT cross & isolated margin pairs and HNT/BTC, HNT/USDT, and OOKI/BNB spot pairs next week. The cross & isolated pairs HNT/BUSD and HNT/USDT will be removed on Oct. 12, while the rest will be removed two days later, on Oct 14.
Bitcoin briefly trades above $20k as traders ape into futures
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly bounced above the $20,000 mark earlier today for the first time since Sept. 28 after gaining 4.6% in the past week. However, the euphoria was shortlived as it was rejected around the $20,400 level, dropping to $19,991 as of press time. The price-performance is coming at a...
Bitcoin miners capitulation passes, but spiking hash rate keeps pressure on
On October 3, the Bitcoin hash rate soared to a new all-time high of 244.25 EH/s. Commenting on this, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, “miners know something we don’t.”. Two days later, the hash rate surged yet again, smashing the previous record to print a new all-time high of 314.58 EH/s, further signaling miner confidence despite growing price uncertainty amid crypto winter.
Bitcoin mining pool Poolin in distress following liquidity crisis
The Bitcoin mining pool Poolin on Sept. 6 announced liquidity problems and subsequently suspended withdrawals, flash trades, and internal transfers from its network. Mining pools collate processing power from contributing miners to generate block rewards more quickly and consistently versus “going alone.” The rewards are distributed in proportion to the members’ contribution (or donated processing power) in finding the correct hash. Pool fees are payable.
GMX DEX spikes 35% as Binance, FTX announce listing
The native token of decentralized exchange GMX (GMX) has spiked 35% to $54.11 after two leading crypto exchanges announced they would be listing it on Oct. 5. Binance revealed that it would list the token in its Innovation Zone with three trading pairs by 10:00 UTC. FTX also stated that the asset would go live on its platform by 2 PM UTC.
Ripple ‘slams’ SEC for opposing amicus briefs, XRP up 3.6%
Ripple has criticized the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its opposition to the amicus briefs filed by I-Remit and TapJets, according to an Oct. 5 tweet from defense lawyer James Filan. According to the crypto firm, there was nothing wrong with the motions filed by I-Remit and TapJets because...
Tuttle Capital files Inverse ETFs to trade against Jim Cramer’s recommendations
Advisory firm Tuttle Capital has filed two exchange-traded funds (ETF), which it created to trade against investment recommendations made by Jim Cramer, who hosts the popular CNBC show “Mad Money.”. Jim Cramer is a veteran stock market investor known for his contrarian investment strategy. He buys when everyone is...
Visa, FTX team up to offer debit cards in 40 countries
Global payment processor Visa has partnered with crypto exchange FTX to offer its debit card service to customers in over 40 countries. The partnership will enable FTX customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat, by simply linking the Visa card directly to their custodial account. Visa and FTX will complete the conversion process in the backend.
Decentraland dispute claims its virtual world platform is a ghost town
In response to a CryptoSlate article published on Oct. 6, Decentraland has disputed the claim that its virtual world platform is a ghost town. The claims were made based on data from DappRadar, and tweeted by Cyber Samurai CEO @0x_shake, who posted that Decentraland “has 30 Daily Active Users (DAUs).” He further commented that the low number of DAUs is inconsistent with a project with a $1.2 billion market cap.
Calls mount for Louisiana state to buy Bitcoin following BlackRock divestment
Bitcoin advocates have called for the Louisiana State Treasury to buy BTC after its announcement to divest roughly $794 million held with BlackRock. It’s reported that Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder wrote to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, expressing his dissatisfaction with the investment firm’s “woke” investment policies at the expense of destroying Louisiana’s economy.
H.E. Justin Sun Spoke at TOKEN2049
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire — H.E. Justin Sun, founder of TRON and the Permanent Representative of Grenada to the...
Binance resumes BSC bridge operation after 2M BNB exploit
The BNB Smart Chain resumed its operations shortly after an attacker drained 2 million BNB from the cross-chain bridge. Binance announced the suspension of deposits and withdrawals from its BNB chain on Oct. 6, after a hacker transferred about 2 million BNB — roughly $590 million — to a Tether-blacklisted wallet.
Saylor gives away BTC via lightning network
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor used the Lightning network to send 3 million sats (0.03 BTC) to three winners of his Lightning meme contest. Crypto researcher Eric Wall shared a Twitter pool asking if Michael Saylor has completed more than three Lightning transactions. Being a vocal Lightning network advocate, Saylor replied...
