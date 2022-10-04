Research: Grayscale’s GBTC drops to all-time low of $12.5K; conversion to spot ETF could trigger rebound

Ethereum saw a significant increase in the number of unique users on its network in the third quarter. Data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum gained over 4.5 million new active users in the third quarter. The growth breaks the trend of steady decline in users the network has been facing since the fourth quarter of 2021 when ETH’s price rose to its all-time high of $4,890.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO