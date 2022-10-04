ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trading of Twitter shares halted over report that Musk will go ahead with bid to buy company at $54.20 a share

By AP
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Trading of Twitter shares halted over report that Musk will go ahead with bid to buy company at $54.20 a share.

