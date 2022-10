In 2021, Mr Brews Taphouse sent a message to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers—come back for another season and get free burgers and beer for life. Rodgers did indeed return last year, even winning the MVP award. However, COO Mark Leach would be lying if he said Rodgers picked up the phone and asked how the deal works. But that’s okay with him. Mr Brews is getting plenty traffic without the pro football superstar.

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO