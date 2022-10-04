Read full article on original website
HIV, hepatitis C combination boosts heart attack risk as people age
As people being treated for HIV get older, those who also have untreated hepatitis C face a much higher risk of having a heart attack than if they had HIV alone, new research finds. In a population already at high risk for heart disease, the risk of having a heart...
Breathing polluted air may trigger skipped heartbeats in otherwise healthy teens
Breathing polluted air may trigger irregular heart rhythms in otherwise healthy teens – even when pollution levels fall within standards set by the government, new research suggests. The study found teens experienced skipped heartbeats within two hours of breathing fine particulate matter, the type of pollution that comes from...
How to keep 'vaccine fatigue' from getting in the way of a flu shot
After nearly three years of nearly nonstop talking about viruses and vaccinations, some people might be ready to tune out. That would be a mistake, health experts say. Amid warning signs of a potentially severe flu season ahead, those experts worry "vaccine fatigue" will keep people from getting their flu shot – and with it, a simple, safe way to protect themselves from life-threatening conditions, including heart attacks and strokes.
Genetics may explain rare heart inflammation in some young people
Gene abnormalities may make some people more susceptible to myocarditis, a rare type of heart inflammation that can affect young people and athletes, a large new study shows. The findings, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, could partially answer why otherwise healthy young people sometimes develop a condition that can lead to heart failure and sudden cardiac death, researchers said.
Blood clot risk remains elevated nearly a year after COVID-19
People who got COVID-19 had a higher risk of dangerous blood clots for close to a year later, according to a large new study on the aftereffects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection during the period before vaccines became available. As seen in previous studies, COVID-19 was linked to a sharply increased...
Many older adults may not get the intensive blood pressure treatment they need
Fewer than 30% of older adults who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure actually get it, new research shows. And the problem may be worsening. Nearly half of U.S. adults – about 116 million people – have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. When not properly controlled, it can lead to serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.
After a jump in maternal mortality for Hispanic women, a search for answers
The COVID-19 pandemic produced no shortage of somber statistics. But for people who care about women's health, one number about Hispanic women stood out. Their maternal mortality rate jumped sharply in 2020 – up 44% from the year before, according to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every 100,000 births, there were 18.2 deaths among Hispanic women, up from 12.6 in 2019. Risk was highest among women 40 and older.
Move around a lot while you sleep? It might be bad news for your heart
Poor sleep quality – including moving around too much or having sleep apnea – may increase the risk for a future heart problem, new research suggests. That problem is called left ventricular diastolic dysfunction, a precursor to heart failure. But not getting enough sleep did not appear to increase that risk, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
He ran a 10K, went into heart failure and got a new heart – all in a few weeks
Several days after running a 10K event in Atlanta in 2019, Arthur Vaughn found himself breathless simply walking across the room. Vaughn's primary care physician recommended he see a cardiologist. The exam included a stress test. After three minutes on the treadmill, Vaughn vomited. The doctor told him to ask his then-wife to join them.
She had a stroke during a video call with her congressional representative
Getting ready for her annual meeting with members of Congress to seek more funding for Alzheimer's disease research, Ann Walters Tillery needed strong Wi-Fi for the video meeting. She had been working from home earlier that day but decided to go into the office at the University of Nebraska Foundation....
At 21, her college graduation and a stroke happened on the same day
Marissa Fattore's graduation from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania took place on a warm spring day. For the occasion, Marissa had her nails done and wore a new dress and high heels. Despite her excitement, she felt crummy. She had a headache and her brain was fuzzy. It was probably just...
Dad's stroke at 49 inspired daughters to help patients
One Sunday morning at church, Alejandra Rosales Murillo and her four sisters were sitting with their parents when one of the girls noticed their father's face was drooping. She whispered the news to their mom, Maria Rosales Murillo. She leaned toward her husband, Jose Rosales Campos, and asked if something was wrong.
The benefits of adding a drizzle of olive oil to your diet
The ancient Greeks were on to something when they referred to olive oil as an "elixir of youth and health." Centuries later, research offers evidence about the benefits of olive oil in our daily diets. Consuming more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day may lower heart disease...
