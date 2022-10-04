Read full article on original website
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court order that allowed the enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide nearly all abortions. The decision means that abortions ...
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
