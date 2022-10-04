Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Planning $1B Software Joint Venture In China
As automakers like Volkswagen Group join the list of car companies hoping to top Tesla in the future, software may play a major role. Recent reports suggest that VW is already working on an EV software-related joint venture in China, the world's largest automotive market, and one where EVs are already quite popular.
John F. Floyd Commentary: Left fuels headlong plunge into all-electric vehicles
This is a follow-up to last week's discussion on total electric cars and trucks. As I stated in previous commentaries on the subject of electric vehicles, there seems to be no planning for the change from gasoline powered vehicles to all electric go-karts. Hybrid technology is developed, tested and is a proven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideevs.com
US: In September Kia EV6 Sales Decreased To The Lowest Level So Far
Kia America reports 56,270 car sales in September, which is 6.4% more than a year ago and the best-ever September. Also, the third quarter was record-breaking. Year-to-date, the company sold 518,148 cars (down 6.7%). According to Kia, its EV sales increased last month by 41% year-over-year, however, the South Korean...
IFLScience
Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky
US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
electrek.co
Porsche valuation usurps former parent VW Group as most valuable automaker in Europe
A week after a successful public listing, ringing the bell at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as Europe’s largest IPO by market capitalization, Porsche Group can add another title to its trophy case. Despite an initial fall earlier this week, Porsche’s shares rose on Thursday to give it a market valuation of €84 billion, thus overtaking its former parent company Volkswagen Group as the most valuable in Europe.
teslarati.com
Maserati unveils first electric model, the GranTurismo Folgore
Maserati has unveiled their all-new all-electric coupe, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Maserati is yet another Stelantis brand moving over to electric vehicles, but with such a storied brand in the performance/luxury gas vehicle market, there are bound to be critics. Nonetheless, the historic Italian brand hopes to create something that embodies its traditional fit, finish, and beauty with its new EV, taking on the tagline, “others just travel.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
Lordstown Motors Sinks Toward $0
The electric vehicle startup with the most product problems and one of the worst balance sheets is Lordstown Motors. Is its stock headed for zero?
insideevs.com
Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Kia Soul EV Gets Smaller Battery In The UK For Lower Base Price
The second-generation Kia Soul EV (or Kia e-Soul as it is also known) may be a forbidden fruit in the United States, but the boxy electric hatchback is alive and kicking in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the Soul EV has gained several updates for 2023MY, chief of which is...
insideevs.com
Toyota Resumes bZ4X Production After Fixing Wheel Hub Bolt Issue
Toyota has announced it will resume production and sales of the bZ4X after fixing the cause of the recall announced in June. Toyota Executive Vice President Masahiko Maeda was quoted as saying by Reuters that the automaker will gradually resume bZ4X shipments and will prioritize meeting demand for customers waiting for the car.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
insideevs.com
Tesla Stockpiling Exports To Ship Out Of China For Massive Q4
While Tesla's recent deliveries didn't quite meet Wall Street's estimates, the US EV maker had yet another solid quarter. Production was on par with many people's guesses, but the automaker was unable to deliver every last car before the quarter came to a close. Now, Q4 2022 is underway, and, as expected, we're seeing reports of a massive number of Tesla's EVs already at port for export from China.
The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked
Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
insideevs.com
Sixt To Purchase 100,000 BYD EVs For Its European Fleet By 2028
German car rental company Sixt has signed a long-term partnership agreement with China's EV leader BYD (Build Your Dreams) to purchase approximately 100,000 electric vehicles through 2028. Sixt has committed to an initial order for "several thousands" of pure-electric BYD cars, the first of which will be delivered in the...
Comments / 0