Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Headlines: COVID spending vetoes, McLain HS classes resume & fall festivals
Stitt vetoes more than $24M in COVID funds. (NewsOK) Governor Stitt signs 17 COVID-19 funding bills. (Tulsa World) Education looks to play a major role in the gubernatorial election. (KOSU) Conservative group releases video off Tulsa teacher frustration with HB1775. (Tulsa World) Classes resume at McLain High School after last...
kosu.org
Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775
The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee Nation passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gender care ban, student financial aid & Red River Rivalry travel
New law bans transgender care at one Oklahoma hospital. (AP) Lawmakers still have money from COVID funds to distribute. (Oklahoma Watch) McLain High School plans to resume classes on Thursday. (Tulsa World) High court approves state takeover of Western Heights. (NewsOK) Judge approves execution for death row inmate. (Tulsa World)
kosu.org
Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kosu.org
How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?
Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
Comments / 0