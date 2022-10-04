Read full article on original website
Frenchmen Residents
3d ago
It needs to come back in one payment immediately. It was not and is not an interest free loan.If she pays in installments It should carry a 75% per annum interest rate from the date she stole it. Thieves giving back stolen property does not make it right. She needs to be punished severely.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mayor Cantrell heading to Amsterdam for conference amid traveling expense dispute
Mayor Cantrell is set to return to New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
Mayor Cantrell taking another trip overseas
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office today announced the mayor is making another overseas trip. Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam to attend the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Commentary: Mayor Cantrell is her own worst enemy
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Oct. 4 that she would end her ill-advised campaign to travel first class at taxpayers’ expense. In a brief remark to reporters, Cantrell admitted, “I am, in fact, deemed an employee of the city of New Orleans” and, as a result, "I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference
In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
wgno.com
Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Orleans Parish assistant sheriff's termination upheld from previous job, watchdog group questions her credibility
NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement watchdog group is raising questions about an assistant sheriff at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. They want to know why she's on the job after records show she was terminated from her previous job at the New Orleans Office of Inspector General.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NOLA.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
‘Set up to fail’, Metro Service Group files for bankruptcy, claims Cantrell administration violated contract
The company said it gave written recommendations on how the City could handle the residential pickup during the pandemic but said there was no response.
NOLA.com
50 million meals and counting. Second Harvest Food Bank unveils $16 million renovation.
Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated the grand opening Friday of its newly renovated food distribution center, which will allow the organization to increase its impact across the 23 south Louisiana parishes it serves by nearly 50%. That’s no small thing, considering the food bank provides some 50 million meals a...
NOLA.com
Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point
Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
Comments / 17