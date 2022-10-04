ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Frenchmen Residents
3d ago

It needs to come back in one payment immediately. It was not and is not an interest free loan.If she pays in installments It should carry a 75% per annum interest rate from the date she stole it. Thieves giving back stolen property does not make it right. She needs to be punished severely.

NOLA.com

Commentary: Mayor Cantrell is her own worst enemy

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Oct. 4 that she would end her ill-advised campaign to travel first class at taxpayers’ expense. In a brief remark to reporters, Cantrell admitted, “I am, in fact, deemed an employee of the city of New Orleans” and, as a result, "I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference

In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
Helena Moreno
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point

Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
NINE MILE POINT, LA

