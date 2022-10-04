Read full article on original website
What's happening in the ongoing Alabama coal miners strike
Coal miners in Alabama have been striking for almost a year and a half. The impasse over a tentative agreement has been contentious and a bit violent. WBHM’s Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how this ongoing strike fits into the larger context of labor disputes between miners and their employers.
Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate
Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.
Kemp reports $28.7 million fundraising haul
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, according to recently-filed campaign reports. Kemp raked in $28.7 million in a three-month period over the summer, more than the $22.4 million he raised in his entire run against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018. Kemp had $15.4 million in...
In November, California voters will decide whether to legalize sports betting
California voters will see a pair of dueling initiatives to legalize sports betting in the state. The campaign has sparked historic spending from tribal gaming groups and national betting companies. Guy Marzorati of KQED reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
