Ok, so maybe it's too soon to be pulling out your wool coat, but that doesn't mean holiday shopping season isn't right around the corner. The Junior League of Little Rock is gearing up for its annual fundraiser and four-day shopping extravaganza, Holiday House. More than 165 vendors will line the halls of the Statehouse Convention Center, and it all goes down Nov. 16-19.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO