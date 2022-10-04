Read full article on original website
Ok, so maybe it's too soon to be pulling out your wool coat, but that doesn't mean holiday shopping season isn't right around the corner. The Junior League of Little Rock is gearing up for its annual fundraiser and four-day shopping extravaganza, Holiday House. More than 165 vendors will line the halls of the Statehouse Convention Center, and it all goes down Nov. 16-19.
It's the end of an era for the Arkansas jewelry scene. After 42 years, Roberson's Fine Jewelry is closing its doors in west Little Rock's Pleasant Ridge Town Center as owner Trish Roberson steps into retirement. The shop first opened in 1980 as American Gold and Silver before transitioning into...
