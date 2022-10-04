ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue. One person’s body was found, but further details were not immediately...
LANSING, IL
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
JOLIET, IL
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
CHICAGO, IL
