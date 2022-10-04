Read full article on original website
OSP Arrest And Heroin Seizure
MADRAS, OR -- On Sunday, October 2nd, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin.
Southeast OR RAC needs citizen-based councilmembers
HARNEY, MALHEUR & LAKE COUNTIES – (Press release from the BLM) The Bureau of Land Management today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the Southeast Oregon Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within southeast Oregon’s Lake, Harney and Malheur counties.
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
Harney County’s Suzanne Settle awarded Emergency Manager of the Year
HARNEY COUNTY – The Harney County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that Harney County Emergency Manager Suzanne Settle has been named the Emergency Manager of the Year by the Oregon Emergency Management Association (OEMA), and Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). The Harney County Sheriff’s Office writes, “This...
ODF John Day Unit to remain in Regulated Use Closure
JOHN DAY (Press release from the ODF Central Oregon District) Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District’s Prineville and The Dalles units will terminate Regulated-Use Closure at 12:01 a.m. on October 7, 2022. The John Day unit will stay in Regulated-Use Closure. Fire Season remains in effect. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations is not permitted at this time. Recent precipitation, cooler temperatures, and increased humidity has significantly reduced fire behavior and ignition potential from sparks and other heat sources, however, the public is reminded to be attentive to activities which could start a wildfire. Weather can change quickly in the fall and winds can often be erratic.
Local dog breeder wins national contest
The Bachman Bay Kennels team poses with Big B after his Derby Classic win. A pointing dog field trial is a competitive event that measures how well bird dogs can find game. Dogs are judged relative to one another, resulting in placements. These are traditional events that often emulate the origins of the sport (dating back to the late 1800s in Great Britain), running dogs off horseback in fine style.
Fugitive arrested in John Day after 3 years on the run
GRANT COUNTY – (Press Release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On October 1st the Grant County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a downed aircraft in the Strawberry Mountain area. A hunter observed, from a long distance, what appeared to be a large aircraft high on the...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Committee to discuss findings of Harney Basin Groundwater Study
BURNS – (Press release from the Oregon Water Resources Dept.) The Advisory Committee for the Harney Basin Groundwater Study will meet on October 12 to discuss the key findings of the study. This meeting is open to the public. The meeting will provide an overview of the study findings and next steps, as well as discuss the Advisory Committee’s Key Study Takeaways from 2020.
Small fire contained near Long Creek
LONG CREEK – A wildfire was reported into John Day Interagency Dispatch yesterday morning, about 8.2 miles west of Long Creek. The Round Basin Fire grew to 1.5 acres before resources had it contained, at approximately 6:30 Thursday evening. The blaze burned in grass, brush, logs, timber and juniper. A cause of the incident was not listed.
Police chief hopes arrests make ‘major dent’ in drug ring
A Baker City man who has been investigated by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team for about two years, and who survived a drug overdose earlier this year, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 1. Richard Wayne Carroll, 52, of 1129 Elm St., was arrested at 5:10 p.m. at the Baker...
16 Grant County employees back to full-time thanks to new funding
CANYON CITY – 16 “full-time” employees that work under General Fund dollars for Grant County have recently been put back on full-time, after having 20% of their hours cut at the beginning of the fiscal year due to budget shortfalls. On Wednesday in Grant County Court, Commissioners...
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
