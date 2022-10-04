The number of COVID-19 cases reported by Danbury to the Connecticut Department of Public Health dropped this week compared to last. Rates held steady in all other Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report ending October 3rd, there were 48 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 17, and Brookfield had 17. There were 16 COVID cases in New Milford, 7 in New Fairfield, 15 in Newtown, 5 in Redding while Ridgefield had 11.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO