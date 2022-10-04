Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
$50 million requested for Brown County's southern bridge in next state budget
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County project that has been talked about for at least 54 years appears to be on the verge of receiving the necessary funding. State officials tell FOX 11 that key stakeholders for the southern bridge project are expected to get more information in the coming days.
Fox11online.com
Alderman proposes raising Green Bay mayor's salary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An alderman is proposing increasing the salary for Green Bay’s mayor, ahead of next spring’s election. Ald. Bill Galvin submitted the request for a review, which will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Personnel Committee. A specific salary proposal is not included in the agenda item.
Fox11online.com
Keller Inc. honors police departments, raises $40,000
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for the departments.
Fox11online.com
DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Mortgage rates hit 6.75%, marking the biggest increase in 16 years
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Another round of high-interest rates is hitting the housing market. According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, rates reached a 16-year high last week. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 6.75% during the last week of September. It's the highest number since 2006. "Unfortunately,...
Fox11online.com
Appleton Common Council decides to move forward with Trout museum relocation
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton will continue discussions of a potential relocation of the Trout Art Museum to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Residents were given an opportunity to make comments Wednesday night at a special session. "From my perspective, this is a great move," one community member said.
Fox11online.com
Neenah's Hurricane Ian relief drive receives outpouring of donations
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The generosity of Northeast Wisconsin not only filled one semi-trailer of items for Hurricane Ian victims, but two. A donation drive was held Wednesday outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. Organizers were happy to report Friday that it had its first semi-trailer filled by 1...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Fire at U.P. pulp mill still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A fire at a recycled paper pulp mill is under control after burning all night, company officials say. Resolute Forest Products spokesman David Marshall says no one was injured in the fire. Resolute Forest Products rents the building at 701 4th Ave. Firefighters had to take...
Fox11online.com
Cayer asks for mental examination to be thrown out, petitions for release from treatment
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Jacob Cayer is asking for his mental examination to be thrown out, claiming the doctor acted inappropriately and unprofessionally. Cayer convicted in August, 2020 of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, and her mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, in their Howard home but was found not guilty due to mental disease or defect. He's now asking to be released from mental health treatment.
Fox11online.com
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
Fox11online.com
Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Lack of overnight parking for semi trucks could lead to supply chain, safety issues
(WLUK) -- One of a truck driver's biggest concerns is where they are going to sleep that night. Truck drivers around the nation are having trouble finding overnight parking. Industry officials are saying this could lead to supply chain problems. Truck driver Natanahel Aguilera deals with this daily. “All free...
Fox11online.com
Door County Candle Company launches new fundraiser to help Hurricane Ian victims
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Door County Candle Company is helping those impacted by the devastating damage in Florida. As FOX 11 has reported, the company has also been making a difference for Ukrainians throughout the war. From Ukraine candles to beachside candles, the Door County Candle Company continues to...
Fox11online.com
Calling all cat lovers! Oshkosh humane society seeks out foster homes for kittens, cats
OSHKOSH (WULUK) -- With colder weather on its way, many animals are looking for shelter. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is seeking out foster homes for their kittens. "We continue to have kittens coming in almost daily," said OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller. The shelter will be taking in homeless,...
Fox11online.com
3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police light up the night for Special Olympics fundraiser, 5K event
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department lit up the night Thursday to support Special Olympics. The department hosted a "Run with the Cops" event, which included a 5K race and mile run. Police turned on their cop car lights as participants ran in the dark at the University of...
Fox11online.com
No grill, no problem! Maplewood Meats shares simple tailgate ideas
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Game day is almost here! The Packers in London game is an early morning kick-off. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats. Brad shared some simple ideas for your early morning tailgate. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
Fox11online.com
Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fox11online.com
De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
Comments / 0