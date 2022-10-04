ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Fox11online.com

Alderman proposes raising Green Bay mayor's salary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – An alderman is proposing increasing the salary for Green Bay’s mayor, ahead of next spring’s election. Ald. Bill Galvin submitted the request for a review, which will be discussed Tuesday by the City Council’s Personnel Committee. A specific salary proposal is not included in the agenda item.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Keller Inc. honors police departments, raises $40,000

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Officers from 16 police departments from across northeast Wisconsin were honored and thanked in Kaukauna Friday. Customers and employees at Keller Inc. gathered for the companies eighth annual police dedication ceremony. The ceremony is held to show appreciation to law enforcement and raise funds for the departments.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mortgage rates hit 6.75%, marking the biggest increase in 16 years

FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Another round of high-interest rates is hitting the housing market. According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, rates reached a 16-year high last week. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped to 6.75% during the last week of September. It's the highest number since 2006. "Unfortunately,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah's Hurricane Ian relief drive receives outpouring of donations

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The generosity of Northeast Wisconsin not only filled one semi-trailer of items for Hurricane Ian victims, but two. A donation drive was held Wednesday outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. Organizers were happy to report Friday that it had its first semi-trailer filled by 1...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire at U.P. pulp mill still smoldering

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A fire at a recycled paper pulp mill is under control after burning all night, company officials say. Resolute Forest Products spokesman David Marshall says no one was injured in the fire. Resolute Forest Products rents the building at 701 4th Ave. Firefighters had to take...
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Cayer asks for mental examination to be thrown out, petitions for release from treatment

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Jacob Cayer is asking for his mental examination to be thrown out, claiming the doctor acted inappropriately and unprofessionally. Cayer convicted in August, 2020 of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, and her mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, in their Howard home but was found not guilty due to mental disease or defect. He's now asking to be released from mental health treatment.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

3 men rescued after catamaran capsizes on Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Three Neenah-area men were rescued Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized. Around 3:22 p.m., a catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago. The three men remained on top of the capsized portion of the boat as they waited for help. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says conditions on...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

No grill, no problem! Maplewood Meats shares simple tailgate ideas

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Game day is almost here! The Packers in London game is an early morning kick-off. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats. Brad shared some simple ideas for your early morning tailgate. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
DE PERE, WI

