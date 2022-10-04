Fusion foods have been all the rage for quite some time now, and their popularity shows no signs of stopping. And why should it? This is creative cooking at its finest, breaking free of boundaries and laughing at limitations. You want to stuff Korean barbecued beef and kimchi into a burrito, ladle Indian butter chicken onto Canadian poutine, or add matzah balls to miso soup? Be our guest! You no longer need to respect the rules or color within the culinary lines. We’re living in an inspired world of merry mash-ups.

