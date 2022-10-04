ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

ncwlife.com

Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter

(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense

The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
OLYMPIA, WA
Crosscut

WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
SEATTLE, WA
Bellevue, WA
Reason.com

A Seattle Cop Gets Fired for Bad Tweets Instead of His Terrible Conduct

An officer with the Seattle Police Department has been fired, not for needlessly busting out the window of an occupied car, but for being an angry troll on social media. KIRO 7 news reported Tuesday that Andrei Constantin was fired from the Seattle P.D. last month for Twitter posts that caused "great harm to the Department's relationship with the community."
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Western Washington Friday

First Lady Jill Biden will spend a couple days visiting the Seattle-Tacoma area Friday and Saturday. The first lady's schedule states she will arrive Friday afternoon in King County. She's making stops to discuss community colleges, celebrate the children of military and veterans, and attend a fundraiser for U.S. Sen....
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

People experiencing homelessness may lose decades of life

People experiencing homelessness in King County may die decades earlier than their peers in the broader community. That's one takeaway from a recent report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on some of the deaths that have occurred among people living unhoused over the past decade. The Medical...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center gala raises $344K

Thanks to generous donors attending the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s sold-out gala Saturday night, $343,500 was raised to support the multigenerational facility’s work, the center’s CEO Daniel Johnson reported Monday. A record $250,000 was raised during the event itself, which included a push for fund-a-need donations to retire...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter

After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
SEATTLE, WA

