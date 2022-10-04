Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Related
ncwlife.com
Reporter denied entry to controversial Seattle homeless shelter
(The Center Square) – When one journalist attempted to join a media tour of a homeless shelter in South Downtown Seattle, he was barred from entry, which has raised concerns of government restriction of the press. Jonathan Choe, a journalist and senior fellow at the Discovery Institute's Center on...
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense
The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Seattle Cop Gets Fired for Bad Tweets Instead of His Terrible Conduct
An officer with the Seattle Police Department has been fired, not for needlessly busting out the window of an occupied car, but for being an angry troll on social media. KIRO 7 news reported Tuesday that Andrei Constantin was fired from the Seattle P.D. last month for Twitter posts that caused "great harm to the Department's relationship with the community."
KUOW
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Western Washington Friday
First Lady Jill Biden will spend a couple days visiting the Seattle-Tacoma area Friday and Saturday. The first lady's schedule states she will arrive Friday afternoon in King County. She's making stops to discuss community colleges, celebrate the children of military and veterans, and attend a fundraiser for U.S. Sen....
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
KUOW
People experiencing homelessness may lose decades of life
People experiencing homelessness in King County may die decades earlier than their peers in the broader community. That's one takeaway from a recent report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on some of the deaths that have occurred among people living unhoused over the past decade. The Medical...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for soliciting explicit photos from minors on social media
CHICAGO - Federal authorities in Chicago are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of soliciting sexually explicit photos from minors on social media and making violent threats. An arrest warrant was issued on June 9 for David Patrick Sheffield after he was charged...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center gala raises $344K
Thanks to generous donors attending the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s sold-out gala Saturday night, $343,500 was raised to support the multigenerational facility’s work, the center’s CEO Daniel Johnson reported Monday. A record $250,000 was raised during the event itself, which included a push for fund-a-need donations to retire...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Everett mayor pushes back against legislator who says police ‘can’t go around killing people’
One day after a bipartisan coalition of 15 Snohomish County mayors announced a new campaign to tackle increasing crime and related issues, an outgoing King County legislator who has mocked the coalition’s “fear-mongering” efforts now claims police are angry because “they can’t go around killing people.”
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter
After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
Seattle police officer fired over ‘derogatory and entirely unacceptable’ social media posts
SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was fired last month following an internal investigation that found he violated department policy by posting content to Twitter that caused “great harm to the Department’s relationship with the community.”. SPD launched the investigation after a Twitter user posted a lengthy...
Comments / 0