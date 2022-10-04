Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar climbs as case for U.S. rate hikes firms
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, truck fleet
LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than 1 billion euros ($974.8 million) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon.
coinjournal.net
6 Best Crypto Apps for iPhone in 2022
While all our writers independently research and evaluate every product that we write about, this post may contain references to products from our partners that we may earn commission from. This in no way affects how we evaluate them. Find out more about how we test and how we fund this site.
coinjournal.net
Is Avalanche’s AVAX a good buy in October?
Avalanche price has not been left behind in this year’s crypto sell-off. The AVAX coin has crashed by more than 80% this year, making it one of the worst-performing large-cap coins in the industry. Its market cap has collapsed to about $5 billion, making it the 17th biggest coin this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Where will the next Cardano bull run come from? Analyst answers
Cardano has failed to gain despite enthusiasm around the Vasil upgrade. Crypto analyst says ADA could rally as institutional investors show interest. ADA trades at support with a chance to fall further. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Well, that was the speculation as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil upgrade. Indeed, crypto...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin Cash maintains choppy movement. Are buyers relentless?
Bitcoin Cash has held close to $110 for three months now. The cryptocurrency’s price movement has reflected that of Bitcoin. BCH has formed multiple bottoms, suggesting a possible price reversal at $110. Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD bulls have been sending a clear message. That they want to keep the $110...
coinjournal.net
Binance to spend over $1B on investments by end of 2022, CEO says
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has stated that the global leading digital-asset platform may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of this year. Zhao, commonly referred to as CZ within the crypto space, revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg. The statement from Zhao comes after an...
coinjournal.net
Institutions are getting serious about staking, says Alluvial executive Mara Schmiedt
Cryptocurrency staking is widely popular in the industry and Mara Schmiedt says financial institutions are now taking it seriously. Alluvial Chief Growth Officer Mara Schmiedt revealed in a recent interview that institutions are getting serious about cryptocurrency staking. Staking gives crypto investors the opportunity to make passive income and it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
Binance hack incident highlights dangers of decentralisation
The native chain of the crypto exchange Binance was suspended Thursday after an exploit led to millions of dollars of crypto being exposed. The incident obviously sent shockwaves through the crypto world, but for me it also highlighted the dangers of decentralisation. Don’t get me wrong. Decentralisation is arguably the...
Comments / 0