A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to President Biden’s $420 billion student debt write-off, saying the plaintiff lacked standing. The Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayer’s Association filed its suit on Tuesday, arguing that the president’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 violates the separation of powers doctrine under the Constitution.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO