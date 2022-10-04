Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
NEWSBTC
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
coinjournal.net
Has Ethereum Classic lost its glamour?
Ethereum Classic has fallen from the August high of $45 to $27. The decline in speculations for the cryptocurrency after the Ethereum merge has forced a bear market. ETC faces an additional 15% fall amid weak sentiment. Ethereum Classic ETC/USD faces a decline up to the next support at $23....
coinjournal.net
Can Ravencoin sustain momentum after 5% gains?
Ravencoin surged on Friday despite a bearish crypto market. The blockchain, forked from Bitcoin, is a beneficiary of the ETH merge. Technical indicators are currently bearish, casting doubts on sustained gains. Ravencoin RVN/USD surged 5% on Friday. At the time of writing, the token was trading for $0.03651. Although the...
coinjournal.net
Algorand touted as a crypto to watch in the next bull cycle, but how attractive is it?
A popular crypto analyst has suggested Algorand will be strong when a bull cycle kicks in. Algorand has remained muted despite being the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The cryptocurrency is bearish. When is the next crypto bull cycle? After a disastrous 2022, industry experts say huge...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s burn rate is >1000% but SHIB is under $0.001- Here’s why
Two-thirds, that’s how much of the value of Shiba Inu disappeared so far in 2022. Even the biggest fans of the meme coin aren’t woofing it up much these days. However, there’s at least one reason for hope. Notably, more Shiba Inu holders are burning their tokens. But the question is- Can Shiba Inu even burn its way to $0.001?
astaga.com
1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Crypto Added By Whales Amid BSC Hack
Shiba Inu crypto Ecosystem dropped its most anticipated Shiba Eternity, a CCG sport amid the unstable market circumstances. Nonetheless, on the official obtain day (October 6) the constructing anticipation didn’t pump the Shiba Inu costs. Shiba Inu crypto to surge?. In the meantime, after the launch of SHIB’s official...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin fails to move towards the $21,368 resistance level: Will it dip soon?
Bitcoin has performed well over the last few days but has failed to surge past the resistance level above $21k. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has been performing well over the last few days. The coin has added more than 4% to its value in the last 24 hours and is now trading above $20k for the first time this month.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Sets Historical Record for Shiba Inu Day After Release: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinjournal.net
AirSwap price prediction: is AST a good buy amid the surge?
AirSwap price went vertical on Thursday as cryptocurrencies attempted to recover. The AST token rose to a high of $0.1717, which was the highest level since September 19. At its peak on Thursday, the coin was up by more than 67% from the lowest level this month. What is AirSwap...
coinjournal.net
Is Stellar Lumens a buy after weekly gains?
Stellar Lumens has posted 7% gains in a week. The cryptocurrency trades near the lowest levels in nearly two years. XLM, Stellar Lumens native token, is recovering but faces a likely resistance. Stellar Lumens XLM/USD has added 7% in the past one week. We remain in a large bear market,...
coinjournal.net
Where will the next Cardano bull run come from? Analyst answers
Cardano has failed to gain despite enthusiasm around the Vasil upgrade. Crypto analyst says ADA could rally as institutional investors show interest. ADA trades at support with a chance to fall further. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Well, that was the speculation as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil upgrade. Indeed, crypto...
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin’s journey to $0.07 reignited as price jumps. What next?
Dogecoin sends mixed signals amid the latest market recovery. The cryptocurrency gained 6% on Wednesday amid high social interest. DOGE looks set to reclaim the $0.07 level after intraday gains of 6%. Dogecoin DOGE/USD continues to send mixed signals despite recent recoveries. A bull signal was after breaking above a...
coinjournal.net
Key breakout looms for XRP. Here is the price action
Ripple’s case with SEC continues to drag on as regulator slams XRP-friendly firms. XRP stays bullish despite consolidating the past week. Expect a breakout from an inside bar, with $0.60 in sight. Ripple XRP/USD remains bullish but has been consolidating lately. The developments regarding Ripple’s case with the SEC...
coinjournal.net
Cryptos to watch as Fidelity and Bitwise turn to Web 3.0
One of the best indicators of where money is going in the crypto space is to look at the activities of institutional investors. These are players with big money, and their actions directly impact the market’s potential direction. That’s why the recent moves by Fidelity and Bitwise spell good tidings for the Web 3.0 space.
coinjournal.net
SushiSwap price prediction as SUSHI makes a comeback
SushiSwap price has made a strong comeback this week as investors react to several important ecosystem news. SUSHI soared to a high of $1.3328, which was the highest level since September 10 of this year. It has jumped by more than 54% from its lowest level this year. Why is...
coinjournal.net
BNB takes a hit from an exploit. Here is the level to watch
BNB fell 3% on Friday after an exploit of $100 million. The cryptocurrency had already hit the target at or around $300 and was set for a correction. Potential price action/bullish reversal could occur at or close to $267. Binance BNB/USD fell more than 3% on Friday on exploit news....
coinjournal.net
Is Helium on track for its biggest daily gain this month after rallying by more than 7% today?
HNT is on track for its biggest gain this month as Helium is outperforming the other coins in the top 100. HNT, the native token of the Helium network, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. It has added more than 7% to its value so far on Wednesday and could be on track for its biggest daily gain so far in October.
coinjournal.net
Solana price has crashed by 75% in 2022: what next?
Solana price is having a difficult year as concerns about the network remain. SOL has crashed by more than 70% this year, making it one of the worst-performing big-cap cryptocurrencies in the world. Its market cap has dropped to $12 billion. Solana challenges remain. Solana is one of the biggest...
