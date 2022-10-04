Read full article on original website
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
3 Tips for Securing Private Healthcare Data
Technology is a dominant force in healthcare. During the pandemic, healthcare systems relied on technology to swiftly move to virtual care, remote work, and more collaborative communication and data management systems – and that will accelerate. As organizations speed up their digital transformation initiatives and increase their reliance on digital applications, growing concerns about data privacy arise.
coinjournal.net
We are using blockchain to alleviate some of the challenges we face, says Kickstarter CEO
Kickstarter is experimenting with blockchain, and the company’s CEO said the move is to eliminate some of its challenges. Kickstarter, a publicly-listed crowdfunding platform, recently named Everette Talyor as its CEO. The CEO told Techcrunch in a recent interview that the company is exploring the opportunities provided by blockchain technology.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Transfer Feature Enabled For Users by Telegram
The Open Network (TON) Foundation is responsible for developing the service. A 0.9% commission would be applied when selling cryptocurrency. Telegram released its crypto transfer and exchange tool at a time when more and more traditional businesses are using crypto. Telegram, a provider of instant messaging services, has introduced a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange. The Open Network (TON) Foundation, which Telegram’s creators also started, is responsible for developing the service. Moreover, the group is made up of open-source programmers who are dedicated to seeing TON through its development phase.
Digital Identity: A Fad or the Future?
For the past few years, a lot of discussions have been ongoing around the topic of digital identity and how viable it is. With rising concerns regarding user personal data safety and online privacy, a lot is riding on the proper implementation of the Web3 concept. There are a few...
laptopmag.com
A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire
A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Report: Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Push for Data Access
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
coinjournal.net
Crypto Casino of the Year BC.GAME Launches Its All-New Redesigned Website With Better Features
Willemstad, Curaçao, 4th October, 2022, Chainwire. Today, BC.GAME announces the launch of its newly redesigned website with more and better features for its players. This is one of the many efforts of BC.GAME in order to continue giving the best experience and satisfaction to its players around the world.
coinjournal.net
Crypto.com adds Google pay and Apple Pay support for its card users in Canada
In a tweet released by Crypto.com today, the cryptocurrency exchange company announced that it will be adding Google Pay and Apple Pay support for Crypto.com Visa Card users in Canada. Crypto.com users in Canada who use the Crypto.com Visa Card will now be able to link their cards to Apple...
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
bitcoinist.com
1inch Set To Compete With ENS As It Partners With Unstoppable Domains
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS), launched in 2017, is the most popular and widely used blockchain naming system, and 1inch is now making a move to compete with the brand. Following reports, ENS got over 600,000 names registered among over 269,000 unique owners in 2021 and over 400 integrations in several platforms.
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
coinjournal.net
What is Ethereum Name Service, and does it present an opportunity?
Ethereum Name Service is an open-source naming system on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token has gained 8% in the past day and 13% in the past week. Although ENS is on a solid uptrend, it lacks the strength to sustain the momentum. Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is a decentralised...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
coinjournal.net
AllStars Digital partners Aurora Labs to expand sports-based crypto trading
AllStars Digital is looking to leverage Aurora Labs’ blockchain technology solutions to revolutionise crypto trading of assets based on real-life performances of sports stars, including in football, cricket, basketball and e-sports. AllStars Digital (ASD), a digital sports exchange for the tokenisation of sports-based alternative assets, wants to accelerate adoption...
