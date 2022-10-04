Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
PennDOT recognizes Work Place Heroes in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 2 on Friday recognized eight Clinton County employees as Workplace Heroes. The acknowledgement occurred during Clinton County’s Fall Safety Day event in Lock Haven. The men were part of a road crew on Aug. 29 that helped...
therecord-online.com
de Silva, Stover honored at CCEP annual dinner
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Planning Director Katie de Silva and SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority Executive Director Jeff Stover were honored at the Clinton County Economic Partnership’s annual dinner held Wednesday night at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center on the campus of Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. de Silva,...
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
Now that October has come around again, it’s time to break out the ghost stories. Clinton County is definitely one seriously haunted place. And it’s a good thing, too, because I’ve been writing about ghosts routinely since 2008. Sometimes I worry about running out of material, but mostly I’m reasonably comfortable about it.
therecord-online.com
Down River
Americans love their rankings. Just this week Penn State jumped to number ten in the national football rankings and Pitt dropped completely out so there was joy up and down Happy Valley and unbounded sadness behind the pharmacy counter at Keller and Munro (sorry pharmacist Jeff). NFL rankings, best colleges,...
therecord-online.com
Seals down Wildcats, 42-6
SELINSGROVE, PA – After a couple possessions Friday, it was a 0-0 game between homestanding Selinsgrove and visiting Central Mountain. But once the Seals got untracked, they didn’t stop, scoring on their next six possessions on the way to a 42-6 win. Selinsgrove, bouncing back from a 19-0...
therecord-online.com
Church Street milling work underway in Lock Haven; paving to follow
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Project contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker on Friday was milling E. Church Street (Route 150) in Lock Haven, preparatory to new pavement going down next week. A PennDOT release said the milling work will continue through next Tuesday, paving to follow on that date. PennDOT has noted the work is extremely weather and schedule dependent. Traffic control includes roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern.
therecord-online.com
County planner de Silva named state Professional Planner
LANCASTER, PA – Clinton County Planner, Katie de Silva is scheduled to retire on Oct. 28 of this year. The work that she has done on behalf of Clinton County is too numerous to list, but others have taken notice. At the end of summer, the PA Wilds honored Mrs. de Silva with the 2022 Champion Award and the Clinton County Economic Partnership on Wednesday presented her the Carl Bergdahl Tourism Award. Earlier this week, the American Planning Association – Pennsylvania Chapter (APA/PA) selected de Silva for their 2022 Professional Planner Award.
therecord-online.com
KCSD – Commonwealth University schools pursing guaranteed admission program
FARWELL, PA – Keystone Central School District Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin said at the school board work session Thursday night that a formal announcement is due soon on a guaranteed admission program for Keystone Central graduates to attend any of the three campuses of the recently integrated Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities.
