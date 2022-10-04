LANCASTER, PA – Clinton County Planner, Katie de Silva is scheduled to retire on Oct. 28 of this year. The work that she has done on behalf of Clinton County is too numerous to list, but others have taken notice. At the end of summer, the PA Wilds honored Mrs. de Silva with the 2022 Champion Award and the Clinton County Economic Partnership on Wednesday presented her the Carl Bergdahl Tourism Award. Earlier this week, the American Planning Association – Pennsylvania Chapter (APA/PA) selected de Silva for their 2022 Professional Planner Award.

