Woman wades through floodwaters to check on stranger’s 84-year-old mom: 'People are amazing'

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with coworkers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned upon in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman , an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."

Employees of Kentucky Planet Fitness resisted their manager, Jer’s attempt to exercise control on discussing wages by hitting back on notice regarding the same. The Reddit account that posted these notices has since been suspended but it started a conversation about these unfair demands of workplaces, per God daily dot .

The sign posted by the manager read, "Attention all subordinates. Effective immediately, conversing about wages (both on duty and off duty) is strictly forbidden.” Jer's sign continued by asserting that discussing pay is forbidden since they are "private information." He added that Kentucky is an at-will employment state and warned, “If you are overheard speaking (OR LISTENING TO!!) a conversation in which wages are discussed, you will receive disciplinary action up to and including termination."

Employees replied in the best way by simply posting their salary on the same notice board. A second sign said in response to the first, "Yo Jer-Bear. Seeing as you’re a manager in the great illustrious [world] of Planet Fitness gym franchises, it may behoove you to become familiar with the laws pertaining to it. Sprinkling legalese and word-salad across an 8.5×11 paper you printed does not a legal doc make.”

The response notice published the hourly wages of 12 employees while stating that it is illegal to restrict workers from talking about their pay, including some pertinent legal links. The notice was signed off by "$10.50 an hour Shelly," which people on Twitter comically posted saying, “Ah good, looks like Jer got to the 'finding out' part thanks to Shelly."

Another person commented on the demanding language used by Jer while addressing the workers. They wrote , "Me, the most beloved and effective manager in the history of Planet Fitness, upon arriving at work: 'Good morning subordinates!' " A Twitter user even went ahead to share their own experience while working at Planet Fitness. "I once worked at a 'planet fitness' and made an offhand joke about starting a union. The manager told me PF was non-union and as a result, I couldn't talk about it. I took out a pocket notebook and wrote the time date what was said and a witness. They never bothered me again," they wrote.

Another user shared their own response when an employer asked them to not talk about their wages. "I said, 'that’s illegal.' He asked me to speak up, so I did. 'You can’t tell us not to discuss our wages with each other.' " The employed told them its company policy and they replied , "the company can’t have a policy of something that’s illegal to the whole country. Like, you can’t say ‘feel free to murder 1 passerby on the street, it’s ok, company policy.’ "

According to National Labor Relations Board , employees are free to discuss their pay with coworkers at their place of employment under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA or the Act). It is against the law for any employer to punish or take any other action against employees in retaliation for having a discussion about wages.

Parental responsibilities should be equally divided in an ideal world. However, in reality, the burden of everything falls on the shoulders of the moms. Moreover, moms are rarely appreciated for all the physical and emotional labor they put in. On the other hand, dads are appreciated and celebrated if they merely handle their share of work with children. A father is asking people to stop doing that and to stop appreciating him for doing the bare minimum for his children.

Image Source: Getty Images/Marko Geber

The Reddit user /Middle_Pear986 wrote that he is "absolutely sick of being celebrated for parenting." He explains that he has one child who is three years old adding that he is happily married and he "wouldn't change anything about our family at all." But every time he is hanging out with his son alone he feels baffled because "people always comment that it's cute that I'm spending time with my son." He expresses that he and his little one love each other's company and going out together but feels angry when "people constantly imply that I as a father do this as some sort of novelty." Speaking about parenting, he writes, "I know how to parent, I do it every day. I'm not just "winging it" or just doing the fun stuff." He concluded the post by writing, "I hear these comments and all I want to do is scream in the person's face that 'I PARENT TOO!' "

Source: Reddit

His post emphasizes how even in 2022 society is holding onto the ideas of traditional gender roles. As a result, women have been contributing a major chunk of their time and effort towards household chores and child care. Researchers in the Netherlands discovered in a 2022 study that, despite an unequal share of chores and childcare between men and women in the family, the majority of males considered the divide fair. According to the study, "When looking at the most common scenario of women doing more than men, a small majority of women and two-thirds of men perceived the division of housework to be fair. For childcare, these figures even amounted to 80% for men and 70% for women."

This dad on Reddit is a classic example of a male parent who refuses to be celebrated for doing the bare minimum in childcare. According to Joanna Seidel, a Toronto-based family therapist, "women have traditionally been in the roles of taking care of the children and the home, so it’s considered novel when men do it." But she believes that our traditional values are shifting, per Global News . "Men are becoming much more involved in raising the children and helping with household tasks," she added. Many dads agreed with the shared their own experiences on the post. One wrote , "My boss told me something similar when I said I was late dropping my daughter off at school and she hit me with "isn't that your wife's job?" No a**hole, I am her father."

Image Source: Getty Images/Marko Geber

Another said , "Modern society has reduced the idea of fathers to Homer Simpson and it is really disturbing to witness because it couldn’t be more wrong." A mother also shared her experience saying , "I work full-time Monday - Friday and my husband works over the weekend/evenings to be able to watch our three daughters since daycare is so expensive. My MIL constantly applauds him for being a good day-to-day "babysitter". It never fails but he and I have to correct her every time that he's being their DAD, not a babysitter."

After his mother Marie passed away in November 2019, 73-year-old Andrew Greenhalgh decided to make one last trip with her. Just two months after receiving his helicopter license, he left Great Baddow, Essex, for an eight-day journey around the United Kingdom. He flew the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland, and the Isle of Man, heading southward to Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall, and Jersey, dispersing his 95-year-old mom Marie's ashes along the coastal route. He always wanted to take his mother to new places on a final journey. Just before COVID, Andrew transported some of his mother's ashes to the Arctic Circle, where he was able to disperse them.

He had to put his mom's ashes in a peanut butter jar, as no other jar was available, he shared with DailyMail , adding, "My younger brother also isn't very well, he has cancer that can't be treated and he has said that he wants to go along with mum. He doesn't want to be in the same jar, he wants to be in a honey jar because he likes honey."

Andrew told Essex Live that he actually began his flying journey by learning gliding, an unpowered form of flight, and flew his glider all around Britain. But before long, he was eager to continue his exploration and travel to Europe; but, in order to do so, he needed to be able to pilot a powered plane, like a microlight. Andrew fell in love with the microlight aircraft and has flown "Rosa," his vivid red microlight, across Europe. Andrew said, "I used to commute in my microlight to Elstree and have fun lessons. And recently, not even two months ago, I obtained my helicopter license."

Andrew actually started learning how to fly a helicopter 20 months ago, when his 7-year-old grandson Arthur came to live with him. "My grandson came to live with me in lockdown, and one of his favorite programs was Helicopter ER. He thought it was great, and I thought there was no reason why I couldn't try to get my license. After the lockdown last year, I started to have lessons and got my license. I told the instructor and he didn't want me to do it and wanted to come with me, but I said no I want to do it on my own and I loved it," he shared.

Andrew immediately started making plans after he obtained his license for a comprehensive tour of Britain, starting at Elstree and traveling past Southend-on-Sea on the east coast to the north of Scotland. He had a long list of places he wanted to see on this journey, including the Shetland Islands, Northern Island, the Isle of Man, Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall, and Jersey. His voyage was broken up into 19 separate flights, each landing in a different region of Britain where he visited friends and family or made new friends. "It's been a bit of an adventure," remarked Andrew.

Andrew said of his trip, "I absolutely loved it. I was a bit disappointed when it was finished. I loved it." When asked what his mom would think of the trip, Andrew said, "She'd think it was great. She was always up for trying anything. So I know she'd be loving it the most."

As the state of Florida deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, several stories of bravery are cropping up. People have helped those in need during the disaster and they continue to do so. A woman from Inglewood risked her own safety to check on an 84-year-old woman who couldn't be reached by her daughter. Christine Bomlitz was in Las Vegas when the storm hit the coast of Florida. She was growing restless because there was no word from her 84-year-old, Shirley Affolter, mother even after the storm passed. Affolter had lost her phone before the storm so there was no way for her daughter to know her well-being.

Bomlitz turned to social media to look for volunteers who could go and check on her mother, per NBC News . She wrote in a Facebook post, "Any of my FL friends know anyone in Englewood? I Need to check on my mom," on Thursday morning. She added in her Facebook post, "I called to have (a) well check, but who knows when that will be. The group she signed up to evacuate seniors did not get her so she rode it out by herself." By afternoon, Cheynne Prevatt, 26, responded to her post. Prevatt had her own home damaged by the hurricane. However, she walked into chest-high floodwaters in pursuit of Affolter.

Flooding had blocked Affolter's access to her neighbors and the rest of her town in Englewood, Florida. She couldn't go away on her own as she relied on a walker. Affolter was meant to evacuate Lemon Bay Isles with other residents as part of an evacuation plan, but she was never picked up and was forced to stay in her manufactured house, per Associated Press . However, when Prevatt entered her home she was safe and sound. She told the outlet, "I didn’t know who she was, but she was really kind of surprised to see me."

The mother and daughter were able to talk briefly over the phone, which allayed Bomlitz's fears. Their talk was cut short, however, since her mother's hearing aids had failed. Nonetheless, Prevatt was able to send her a picture of her mother smiling. Bomlitz said, "I’m thankful for this stranger. A total stranger. People are amazing."

Prevatt had also stayed at home during the storm. When a palm tree broke into the roof, Hurricane Ian pulled away shingles and collapsed in part of the ceiling. She said, "Our house didn’t really make it. All of our stuff is packed up, and we are trying to go to my grandmother’s house." She added that she was worried about the older woman and her main goal was " to make sure she was still alive. We’re going to go back for her," she added.

Bomlitz's cries for help lasted into Thursday as she sought someone with a boat to transport her mother and others in the neighborhood to safety. By the evening, a paddleboard had come to transport Affolter to dry land. The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida has risen to at least 72, according to ABC News . The Florida National Guard has rescued over 1,100 people till now.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as we learn more. Information about Hurricane Ian is swiftly changing, and Upworthy is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency in developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication. You can get official alerts and updates on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center.

Seventy-five-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather passed away of breast cancer on Sunday, reported Guardian . According to a statement from her caregiver, the indigenous activist passed away at noon on Sunday at her home in the city of Novato in northern California, surrounded by her loved ones. In 1973, Marlon Brando won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in "The Godfather"; however, he chose to abstain from the ceremony in order to show his support for indigenous rights. Appearing on behalf of Brando, in a brief address, Littlefeather revealed that the actor's refusal to receive the award, was partly a result of "the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry... and on television, in movie reruns." Littlefeather, who was 26 at the time, received jeers for speaking truth to power. She later stated that security personnel had to stop actor John Wayne from attacking her backstage. Other people allegedly made inappropriate gestures backstage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at AMPAS Presents An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After the ceremony, Hollywood put her on a blacklist, she alleged. But, in August this year, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially apologized to Littlefeather for their treatment of her, arranging a seminar with her on indigenous representation. The statement, that described her appearance as “a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity” read, “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather, then 75, responded by saying, “Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people — it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.” Littlefeather discussed her difficult upbringing in an interview with Guardian . Born to an Apache and Yaqui father and a white mother in 1946, both of whom were unable to raise her, she had it rough. When she was three years old, her parents took her away, and she was raised by her maternal grandparents. She recalled attacking her father with a broom when she was young to stop him from hurting her mother. “I think that’s when I really became an activist," she shared.

When Littlefeather was 17 years old and her father had passed away, she started traveling to reservations in Arizona, New Mexico, and California. “I really had a breakthrough, with other urban Indian people, getting back into our traditions, our heritage. The old people who came from different reservations taught us young people how to be Indian again. It was wonderful.” In her early 20s, Littlefeather was managing a local Indigenous affirmative action committee, working at a San Francisco radio station, and researching representation in sports and the entertainment industry.

When she spoke with The Guardian, she was much older and was teaching cultural knowledge to younger indigenous people. She had disclosed that she had breast cancer. “I’ve been on chemotherapy for quite some time, and daily antibiotics. As a result, my memory is not as good as it used to be,” she said. “I’m very tired all the time because cancer is a full-time job: the CT scans, MRIs, laboratory blood work, medical visits, chemotherapy, infectious disease control doctors, etc, etc. If you’re lazy, you need not apply for cancer.” Speaking of death, she had said, “I’m going to another place. I’m going to the world of my ancestors. I’m saying goodbye to you … I’ve earned the right to be my true self.”

Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc in the state of Florida with houses destroyed, businesses closed and people suffering extreme losses. The citizens along with the authorities are doing everything they can to help those who are affected adversely. We have been witnessing many heartwarming stories and instances of bravery, courage, and kindness where people have come forward to help one another in such times of distress. As we reported earlier , a firefighter in St. Augustine undertook multiple rescue missions to save stranded people including a little girl. In another report , a TV reporter rescued a nurse trapped in a car during the Hurricane. More recently, a 7-year-old boy also decided to do everything he can to contribute to the aid of Florida residents. Dominic D'Andrea donated his entire piggy bank because he knew that the people of Florida need money more than he does, per Fox News . "I was really saving up for a Corvette or an electric scooter, but people need this," he said in a TikTok video posted by his mother, Jaclyn.

In the video, which has over 65k views per The Epoch Times , Jaclyn can be heard saying, "What are you doing with your piggy bank?" To which Dominic responded, "people in need in Florida because they have a hurricane and their office is gonna go down and they need more stuff." He added, "Their house might go down and they might have nothing." She stated that she took the video of Dominic carrying his piggy bank to show to her husband, who was at work at the time.

Dominic and his mother went to the "Fox & Friends Weekend" on October 2 and talked about his donation. They also discussed the other ways their family is trying to help out in the relief effort after the Hurricane. Jaclyn said, "It all started with a conversation Wednesday morning on the way to drop the kids off at school. Dominic asked a lot of questions: Why I was so upset and what a hurricane was, and I kind of knew where his little mind was going when we got back home.”

TikTok users appreciated the boy for his kind and generous gesture. A user commented, "aww this is so beautiful God bless you and your beautiful family ur amazing boy." Another said, "boy has me crying, to which Jaclyn replied, "Me too!! and he was so emotional and choked up. He melts my heart and we will be helping those in Fl."

"That’s awesome he’s so sweet and has a big heart," yet another user commented.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida increased to at least 101 on Monday, only days after the storm made landfall at Category 4. Since last week, more than 1,600 people have been rescued from Hurricane Ian's path in regions of southwest and central Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. As of Monday night, more than 491,000 homes, companies, and other customers in Florida were still without electricity, reports CNN .

This is a developing story, and we'll update you as we learn more. Information about Hurricane Ian is swiftly changing, and Upworthy is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency in developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication. You can get official alerts and updates on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center.

Kent-based illustrator, Sam Cox, better known as Mr. Doodle, is one of the most successful artists in the world under the age of 40. He dreamt of creating a "Doodle House" ever since he was a teenager. After buying a six-bedroom home in 2020 with his wife, Alena a.k.a. Mrs. Doodle, and their doodle dog, the 28-year-old has tried to draw on every surface of the house. In a two-minute stop-motion video in which the artist shared the two-year process, the whole house looks like a sketchbook filled with doodles. Think of stove tops, bedsheets, bread, and every square inch of every white brick in his house covered by the artist's endeavor. Even the bath and toilet in the bathroom have been completely drawn on, per DailyMail .

"The completion of the house is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognize doodles as an art form. I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK," Cox told Kent Online . In an interview with The Sunday Times , Cox revealed that he had envisioned the home as a "living artwork" that was influenced by the cartoons and video games he had played as a boy. "My main inspiration still goes back to when I was a kid watching Tom and Jerry, Wacky Races and SpongeBob SquarePants, and video games like Crash Bandicoot. I always wanted to draw characters for video games," he shared.

Cox shared that when they bought the house, the previous owners didn't want him to draw on the house. He said, “They told me whatever you do, please don’t doodle, but I didn’t listen.” This is the artist's longest project ever and the first stage alone took a grueling two months to finish. The main bedroom, which the artist embellished with artwork depicting "dreams," and the en suite bathroom, which has 2,000 sea-themed tiles, served as the starting points. Cox was determined to finish it alone because he "wanted to say I'd done it all myself."

Cox confesses that he did not conceptualize any of his drawings. For instance, the corridor is adorned with illustrations of Noah's Ark, while the stairs are illustrated with scenes from Heaven and Hell. "I had a rough idea of the theme but the individual doodles are spontaneous." Cox used black acrylic paint and a bingo marker-pen in four different sizes to create the indoor doodling. To ensure that they do not deteriorate, every surface has been lacquered. He also used spray paint to decorate the outside of the building.

The artist shared a post showing the outside of his house, including a doodled Tesla parked out front, captioned, "The world is getting doodled!" In an Instagram post, where he answers questions about some technicalities , he wrote, "The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation it's not CGI." He also revealed that he used up about 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2296 pen nibs. He goes on to share that the animation was entirely created by him, consisting of 1857 photographs "painstakingly taken between September 2020 and September 2022."

The only drawback to Sam's eccentric home is that curious neighborhood kids have started ringing the doorbell to inquire about it. Cox shares that he wishes to permanently reside in the Doodle House with his wife and their doodle dog. And, because the couple's neighbors haven't complained yet, they have no immediate plans to downgrade the property's appearance or move. "I'm unlikely to be persuaded to move, even if it was amazing money. I'd feel sad leaving this house, because it's my first one."

Three years ago, when Anthony Grande made a decision to move away from Fort Myers, Florida, a major factor in his decision was the hurricane risk. He has spent almost 19 years in southwest Florida, living through hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017, and witnessing the damage that heavier storms cause to the coast. Grande told CNN that in a state that's becoming more vulnerable to record-breaking storm surges, catastrophic winds and epic rainfall, he wanted to find a new home where climate resiliency was valued by developers. Babcock Ranch was what he discovered; it's only 12 miles northeast of Fort Myers, but it feels like a lifetime away.

Babcock Ranch describes itself as the first solar-powered town in America. Its solar array made up of 700,000 individual panels produces more electricity than its 2,000 homes need. In this perfectly planned neighborhood, the streets were built to flood so that houses wouldn't. Along roadways, native landscaping helps stormwater management. To prevent wind damage, power and internet lines are buried. In addition to all of this, Florida's strict building regulations were followed.

As a second line of defense against power disruptions, some people, like the 58-year-old Grande, increased the number of solar panels on their roofs and added battery systems. Many people drive electric vehicles, taking full advantage of solar energy in the Sunshine State. To withstand more powerful storms, climate resilience was incorporated into the town's design. So this week, when Hurricane Ian barreled toward southwest Florida, it was a real test for the neighborhood. The storm's record-breaking surge and gusts of over 100 mph completely destroyed the surrounding Fort Myers and Naples towns. More than 2.6 million consumers in the state lost power as a result of Hurricane Ian, including 90% of Charlotte County. The lights in Babcock Ranch, however, remained on. “It certainly exceeded our expectations of a major hurricane,” said Grande. Other than tearing shingles off roofs and uprooting some trees, the storm, according to Grande, did not do any significant damage.

Babcock Ranch, according to its citizens, is evidence that a solar-powered, eco-conscious community can weather the fury of a cyclone with a near-Category 5 wind speed. “We have proof of the case now because [the hurricane] came right over us,” said Nancy Chorpenning, a 68-year-old Babcock Ranch resident. “We have water, electricity, internet — and we may be the only people in Southwest Florida who are that fortunate.”

Grande claimed that Hurricane Ian moved "like a freight train" through southwest Florida. But unlike when he lived in Fort Myers, he wasn't concerned that he would lose everything in a storm. “We’re very, very blessed and fortunate to not be experiencing what they’re experiencing now in Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach,” Grande said. “In the times that we’re living in right now with climate change, the beach is not the place to live or have a business.”

Babcock Ranch was conceptualized by Syd Kitson, a former professional football player for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. In Kitson's vision, it would be a secure, forward-thinking eco-conscious neighborhood that is resilient to storms like Ian. Florida Power and Light, which developed and maintains the solar array, began development on the ranch in 2015, and the town's first residents moved in in 2018. Since then, the number of people living in Babcock has grown and the array's size has increased.

“It’s a great case study to show that it can be done right if you build in the right place and do it the right way,” said Lisa Hall, a spokesperson for Kitson, who also lives in Babcock Ranch. “Throughout all this, there’s just so many people saying, ‘it worked, that this was the vision, this is the reason we moved here,’” said Hall.



The fact that some of Ian's hardest-hit victims are now finding safety in the city may be the city's best recommendation. Even though Babcock Neighborhood School lacked the required generator, the state nonetheless opened it as an official shelter. The lights were kept on by the solar array. “They’re going to be renting a place over here for a while, while they figure out what’s going to happen out there,” Chorpenning said of some of her friends crashing with her while the storm passes. “I joked that we may be the only people in southwest Florida whose property value just increased.”

Babcock residents argue that their neighborhood is a model for urban development in a climate change-ravaged future. “It’s not what it was 20 or 25 years ago; the storms are getting bigger and bigger, and it’s no surprise because the warnings have all been there,” Grande said. “I think Babcock Ranch’s future has gotten even brighter.”

This is a developing story, and we'll update you as we learn more. Information about Hurricane Ian is swiftly changing, and Upworthy is committed to providing the most recent and verified updates in our articles and reportage. However, considering the frequency in developments, some of the information/data in this article may have changed since the time of publication. You can get official alerts and updates on Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center.

Cancer is a devastating illness that claims the lives of millions every year. Chemotherapy, the most popular treatment for cancer, also causes severe side effects including nausea, hair loss, fatigue, anemia and many others, according to the NHS. The illness wrecks the lives of many who have to battle with this disease. However, there are many who don't accept defeat and don't let cancer break their spirit. A girl who suffered hair loss is using her shaved head to be creative and trying to fight the disease in the best way possible.

The girl, who goes by the TikTok username @shellrowe, can be seen wearing large sequins on her head. The video that was posted by u/a1pha_beta 17 on Reddit has gathered more than 40,000 upvotes on the social platform. The text inlay in the video initially reads, "My parents devastated that their little girl has cancer." The next frames show the girl with unique hairdos made from cereals, noodles, sequins and everything else. The text inlay reads, "Me who can't stop stop sticking s**t on my head."

The same video on TikTok has gathered more than 28 million views with people admiring the girl for her spirit. She wrote in the caption, "They’re locking the kitchen cupboards as we speak." There are more than 15,000 comments on the video and most of them applaud her energy. One person wrote, "It's the attitude towards it all that's going to get you through it so much love and support for you from my side."

Another said, "I know you joke an awful lot but your parents must be so proud of your strength and character — you're an inspiration! just thought I'd acknowledge it." A user noted that she looks "amazing in all of 'em."

"Cancer is like damn it, I can’t get to her god bless keep up the vibe," another said. Several others wished her luck for the recovery and everything that lies ahead. Shell has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok and over 40 million likes on her videos that range from documenting doctor visits and tracking her fight with cancer. She unapologetically accepts her body and the internet is all in support of her. According to her Instagram, her older brother donated stem cells to her as a part of her fight against cancer. She wrote in an Instagram post , "So after a grueling 10-week hospital stay and 8 million new cells, I’m finally back home with my new immune system thanks to my oldest brother."

She added, "It’s hard to talk about how difficult this period of my life has been, I’ve never felt so scared and uncertain about whether or not I might pull through. But I have and will continue to grow stronger and stronger."

However, despite everything she is living her "best life" while recovering from chemotherapy with the support of her family and friends. "Life is all about perspective, and I love sharing mine with you guys every day. Keep searching for those silver linings! Keep seizing every opportunity you get! And most importantly, keep laughing because it will see you through some terrible times, believe me!" she wrote on Instagram .

Meg, a 2-year-old golden retriever, greets children, teachers and staff each morning at Goshen Middle School in Goshen, Ohio. Since joining the school as a trained facilities dog last year, Meg has played such an important role in the Goshen community that she is now considered a staff member in her own right. Like other Goshen staff members, Meg recently had the chance to pose for a yearbook photo. Meg is just as amiable as she appears, Meg's handler DeNu, who teaches math to seventh graders at Goshen, told Good Morning America . "The face you saw on her yearbook photo? That's her all the time," she said. Meg, one of two facility dogs employed by the Goshen Local School District, was named after the actress Meg Ryan.

Meg was taught to be a service animal by the group Circle Tail and has adapted very well to her position as a facility dog at the school, DeNu shares. "She was so social and had so much love to give, but yet still had this skill, they decided, well, she needs to be with a lot of people, she needs to be a facility dog for a school, and so that was how her career was made," DeNu, who also received training from Circle Tail. DeNu said that she brings Meg to school with her on weekdays. In the mornings, Meg will visit several classrooms and welcome everyone with what is known in the school as her "golden growl."

"She grabs her stuffy animal and she goes up and down in the seventh-grade hallway, every single teacher, and she just does like a little whine which says good morning to everyone," DeNu recounted. "I thought she was crying and then I looked it up. It's a thing golden retrievers do, called the golden growl and she only does it in the morning and she only does it when she's excited to see her teachers every morning."

In addition to Meg's regular visits to school classes and activities, Goshen students can scan a QR code and ask to see Meg, touch her or give her hugs during their school days. When DeNu is teaching, another handler, Jen Phillips, also transports Meg to other classrooms. According to a post by Circle Tail, a few teachers have used “Meg Passes” as incentives for students to earn. When they earn this pass, they get five minutes with Meg to just hang out with or play ball, and both are super excited to do this.

Meg interacts with middle school pupils receiving special education as part of her job. According to Wendy Flynn, principal of Goshen Middle School, Meg visits particular special education classrooms to support the students and work on their social skills. "We have Meg visit certain classrooms, for those students to support them and work on their social skills and they're helping to support them emotionally, which is great as well," she said.

DeNu and Flynn both agree that Meg has received overwhelmingly good feedback from Goshen students and staff thus far, and district employees intend to add a third service dog at a nearby school soon. "It all begins with trying to take care of the whole child and make a great learning environment for kids," Darrell Edwards, the superintendent of Goshen Local School District, said. "We know that a lot of kids in today's world, need a little extra support and a little extra care to remove any barriers to their academic learning, and Meg helps our whole team of staff do that."