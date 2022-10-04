ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Pat Riley Talks About His Last Conversation With Jerry Buss

By Landon Buford
 3 days ago

Riley shared a personal moment with the dying Buss

On a recent episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley talked about his final conversation with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss before he passed away.

In February of 2013, Buss was dying of cancer and was surrounded by friends and family.

“When he knew the end was coming, we decided that he’s gotta know all the lives that he touched and changed," Buss' daughter Jeanie said. "So, we decided to bring in everybody that meant something to him. To come to visit him."

Erik Spoelstra says he's open to change this season (; 0:45)

Riley was one of the friends who met with Buss in the hospital.

“I went into his room, we sat, we talked, but I thanked him," Riley said. "Not much else you could do, I thanked him and he wished me well. That was a bad day. He was a really good man to me. A very good man."

Riley led the Lakers to four NBA championships during the 1980s. Riley was hired by the New York Knicks, where he coached for four seasons before resigning via fax to join the Heat organization. in 1995. He led the Heat to their first championship in 2006 behind Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

