basinnow.com
Closing Arguments Delivered In Negligent Homicide Trial Of Nurse Jana Clyde
The retrial has concluded for Jana Clyde, the Duchesne County nurse charged with the 2016 Negligent Homicide of 21-year-old jail inmate Madison Jensen. The bench trial with Judge Don Torgerson took place this week in Uintah County’s 8th District Court after the jury trial in June ended in the jury deadlocked and the judge calling a mistrial. The state presented their case on Day 1 and into Day 2 of the bench trial. The defense presented their case on the latter half of Day 2 and into Day 3 which ended with the court receiving closing arguments on both sides. Day 4 of the bench trial that was scheduled to take place in Duchesne County was canceled. As it is a bench trial, Judge Torgerson now has up to 30 days to issue a written decision in the case.
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
kslnewsradio.com
New scam in Duchesne County includes threat on life of a family member
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a new scam to hit the area and are asking the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook posting by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves a caller who threatens to kill a family member unless a debit card number is turned over.
basinnow.com
Red Fleet State Park Update Delivered At Vernal Chamber Luncheon
Noone is as eager for progress on the Red Fleet renovation project than Red Fleet State. Park Manager Amanda White and while delays have made for a hard year, White remains. optimistic about the future of the park and how it will be improved to serve the public. White made...
basinnow.com
Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of New Vicious Scam
A horrible new scam has hit citizens in the Uintah Basin and as the Duchesne County. Sheriff’s Office shared this week, it seems that no one is immune from these vicious. scammers. “Duchesne County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam where the. caller is claiming to have...
basinnow.com
Donations Appreciated For New Roosevelt Library Furnishings And Equipment
The new Roosevelt City Library has been so grateful for donations made so far. “We have. received $11,000 in donations to assist with the furniture, furnishings, and equipment of. the new library,” shares Duchesne County Library Director Daniel Mauchley. “Much of. which was not covered in the...
kpcw.org
Park City parents share concerns about 9th grade reading curriculum
PCHS parents Kathy Pratchett and Diane Livingston make the case for why they're not comfortable having 9th graders read what they say are sexually explicit novels like "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian."
Semi-truck fire on I-80 extinguished quickly
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post from October 7, Park City Fire District reported a semi-truck fire on I-80 that started at 4 a.m. near mile marker 149 […]
basinnow.com
TriCounty Health Hosting Basic Naloxone Training
NARCAN saves lives and average citizens are encouraged to learn how to administer the. dose. TriCounty Health Department is making this possible by offering training to. recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer the opioid overdose. reversal drug. Some examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone.
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
Gephardt Daily
Summit County man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife after she thanked, complimented floor contractors
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was arrested by sheriff’s officials Saturday after an alleged domestic violence assault and threat to kill his wife. The victim told officers of the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office the assault occurred when the couple and...
utahstories.com
Paranormal Conference in Vernal, Utah Attracts Believers from all over the World
VERNAL – From Sasquatch to giants, UFOs, skin-walkers, ghost hunts and more, the annual PhenomeCon paranormal conference serves up an intriguing slate of topics and adventures. The event, held in Vernal from Sept. 8 to 11, just celebrated its second year. An estimated 10,241 people reside in Vernal, which...
Police Log: A home break in more upsetting than a horror film
Thursday, October 6 SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home near Oakley to investigate a burglary. Around three hours before their arrival, the complainant […]
basinnow.com
Uintah High Alum To Be Inducted Into Brunson Utah Wrestling Hall Of Fame
A Uintah High School alum is being inducted into the Brunson Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame. Candace Workman has been wrestling since age 7. “During her time at Uintah High, she was a trailblazer for women’s wrestling in Utah, placing 3rd at Region and 6th at State her sophomore year,” shares Uintah School District. “She was Region champion her junior and senior year, and made history in 2008 as the first female to advance to the UHSAA State Wrestling Finals. Workman is a two-time University National Champion (2011, 2013); a U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifier Champion (2012); and placed 4th at the 2013 World Team Trials and the U.S. Open National Championships. In 2013, she was a member of the University World Team and in 2015 she placed 7th at Senior Nationals. She finished 4th at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.” Workman returned home to Vernal In 2017 and is the head coach of the Uintah Wrestling Club and is an assistant coach for the Uintah Middle School and Uintah High School programs. She also coaches for USA Wrestling. Workman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday during a banquet at Utah Valley University. Evans Family Media offers our congratulations on this well deserved recognition!
