A Uintah High School alum is being inducted into the Brunson Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame. Candace Workman has been wrestling since age 7. “During her time at Uintah High, she was a trailblazer for women’s wrestling in Utah, placing 3rd at Region and 6th at State her sophomore year,” shares Uintah School District. “She was Region champion her junior and senior year, and made history in 2008 as the first female to advance to the UHSAA State Wrestling Finals. Workman is a two-time University National Champion (2011, 2013); a U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifier Champion (2012); and placed 4th at the 2013 World Team Trials and the U.S. Open National Championships. In 2013, she was a member of the University World Team and in 2015 she placed 7th at Senior Nationals. She finished 4th at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.” Workman returned home to Vernal In 2017 and is the head coach of the Uintah Wrestling Club and is an assistant coach for the Uintah Middle School and Uintah High School programs. She also coaches for USA Wrestling. Workman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday during a banquet at Utah Valley University. Evans Family Media offers our congratulations on this well deserved recognition!

VERNAL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO